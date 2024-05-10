iHeartMedia Names Chappell Roan, Gracie Abrams Latest 'On The Verge' Artists; World Premieres New Singles From Post Malone ft. Morgan Wallen, Randy Travis, Thomas Rhett

NEW YORK, N.Y. - May 10, 2024 - iHeartMedia recently celebrated new music and artists, including the latest 'On The Verge' campaigns and World Premiere debuts.

On May 6, iHeartMedia named Chappell Roan and Gracie Abrams as its newest 'On The Verge' CHR artists, featuring Roan's "Good Luck, Babe!" and Abrams' "Risk." iHeartMedia's 'On The Verge' program helps build awareness for up-and-coming artists through its radio airplay reach and historically, all 'On The Verge' artists have charted in the top 30, with more than half landing in the top 10 and over a third claiming the No. 1 chart slot. Success stories of 'On The Verge' CHR artists who have reached No. 1 include Teddy Swims with "Lose Control," Steve Lacy with "Bad Habit" and Olivia Rodrigo with "driver's license."

Also this week, iHeartMedia World Premiered new singles from artists including Randy Travis' "Where That Came From" on May 6 across all iHeartCountry stations, Post Malone and Morgan Wallen's "I Had Some Help" on May 9 across all iHeartCountry stations and Thomas Rhett's "Beautiful As You" on May 10 across all iHeartCountry stations.

