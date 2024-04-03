Tune into the premiere episode now

LOS ANGELES - April 1, 2024 - iHeartPodcasts, the No. 1 podcast publisher according to Podtrac, together with Tori Spelling, announce an all-new weekly podcast titled "MISSPELLING". Listen to the premiere episode here.

Tori Spelling, the beloved actress, entrepreneur, author, and mother, rose to fame in the 1990s as Donna Martin on "Beverly Hills, 90210". She quickly became a household name as she grew up in the spotlight. Now, with "MISSPELLING", Tori will unveil who the real woman is behind all the headlines and will open up like never before in this intimate podcast series.

More about the podcast:

Who is the real woman behind the noTORIous Tori Spelling headlines?

Is the mother of 5 living in a Beverly Hills Manor or in an RV?

Is she Donna Martin or is she a down-and-out divorcee?

For someone who grew up with Hollywood mogul Aaron Spelling, was she daddy's little girl? Or is she her father's daughter?

In a town where the lines are blurred, it's finally time to clear the air with the misunderstood Miss Spelling.

Follow Tori as she confronts the missteps, the mistakes, and the misconceptions.

Miss Spelling is ready to reveal what's real and what's fake, as she strips down her Hollywood persona.

If you think the rumors are shocking, just wait until you hear the truth!

Because when a woman has nothing to lose, she has everything to gain.

"MISSPELLING" marks the second podcast with Tori Spelling and iHeartPodcasts. She will continue to host 9021OMG alongside her BFF and former co-star Jennie Garth.

Follow @misspellingpodcast and @torispelling on Instagram for updates.

"MISSPELLING" is distributed by iHeartPodcasts. Listen on the iHeartRadio app and anywhere podcasts are heard.

