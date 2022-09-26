IHeartMedia : World Premieres Singles from Stevie Nicks and Lil Nas X; Celebrates 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas

NEW YORK, N.Y. - Sept. 26 - iHeartMedia celebrated new music recently with World Premiere debuts across iHeartRadio stations from powerhouse artists, including Stevie Nicks' new single "For What It's Worth" on Sept. 22 across all Classic Rock stations. Lil Nas X's song "Star Walkin'" had a World Premiere debut on Sept. 22 across all iHeartRadio CHR and Rhythm CHR stations.

The 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival took place over the weekend at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, with Pitbull opening the festival on Friday, Sept. 23. Night one of the epic two-day event saw Pitbull joined by the Black Eyed Peas, Diplo, Lionel Richie, Morgan Wallen, Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, Sam Smith and The Black Keys. More performers - including Avril Lavigne, Halsey, LL Cool J, Luke Combs, Marcus Mumford, Maren Morris, Megan Thee Stallion and Sean Diddy Combs - took the stage on Saturday, Sept. 24. Hosted by Ryan Seacrest and a lineup of star-studded presenters, each night the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival was broadcast live for fans via iHeartMedia radio stations throughout the country across more than 150 markets.

Additionally, the Daytime Stage at the iHeartRadio Music Festival at AREA15 brought even more fun to fans under the Vegas sun with performances by 5 Seconds of Summer, Maggie Rogers, Avril Lavigne, Big Time Rush, Girl in Red, Lauv, Chlöe, Carly Pearce, Cheat Codes, Willow, Chase Rice, Latto, Ryan Hurd, GAYLE, Lauren Spencer-Smith and JAX. In addition to the incredible live performances, the Daytime Stage also included fan zones and interactive experiences by iHeartRadio's brand partners for fans to enjoy.

Last week, Lauv took the stage on Sept. 22 at iHeartLand's State Farm Park in Fortnite for his second show in the metaverse with iHeartMedia. Lauv performed hits like "I Like Me Better" and "F--k, I'm Lonely" as well as music from his new album All 4 Nothing including the titular track, "Stay Together" and "Stranger." He also spoke with iHeartRadio's JoJo Wright throughout the show about the inspiration behind his new music and how the internet has shaped and influenced his career.

