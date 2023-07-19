Partnership Will Include Co-Production of New Professional Podcasts, Collaborations with Existing Leading Industry Shows, and Enhanced Resources for Emerging Voices

iHeartMedia, the No. 1 podcast publisher globally according to Podtrac, and LinkedIn, the world's largest professional network, have announced a strategic partnership that will leverage iHeartMedia's leading infrastructure and distribution capabilities and LinkedIn's global community of more than 930 million members, to introduce new offerings to the business podcast space. LinkedIn also offers a space for communities to continue the conversation and engage with each other across a variety of content experiences on the platform, including Posts, Newsletters, and Live Events, all within a trusted, safe, professional context.

Key elements of the partnership include:

Launching New Podcasts: LinkedIn and iHeartMedia will collaborate to produce new shows for the LinkedIn Podcast Network powered by iHeartPodcasts, offering new, compelling content to professionals looking for ideas, insights, and inspiration they need to get ahead in their careers. iHeartMedia will monetize these new podcasts, connecting brands to important conversations in the professional space. Collaborating with Leading Industry Podcasters: LinkedIn and iHeartMedia will partner to license leading business and B2B podcasts, offering a differentiated promotional playbook to help them grow and monetize their content. Enhancing Resources for Emerging Podcasters: LinkedIn and iHeartMedia are teaming up to offer new resources for niche and emerging business podcasters. With this partnership, qualifying podcasters will gain streamlined access to LinkedIn’s tools, best practices, and coaching, and to iHeart’s hosting, distribution, monetization services, while receiving co-branding opportunities from the LinkedIn Podcast Network and iHeartMedia.

Courtney Coupe, Head of Original Programming at LinkedIn, said, “We are excited to partner with iHeartMedia to bring a new level of connection and conversation to the podcast space. Whether it’s around negotiation, the latest disruption in tech, or job seeking, our members have shown us they are hungry to listen and discuss these professional topics. By combining the scale of LinkedIn’s professional platform and iHeart’s reach and resources, we can offer podcasters a truly unique experience and build the communities and conversations that we know our members crave.”

Conal Byrne, CEO of iHeartMedia Digital Audio Group, said, “iHeartMedia is thrilled to team up with LinkedIn to help propel professional conversations through the podcast space. The combination of our vast reach and industry resources and expertise with LinkedIn’s professional network will allow us to bring a new level of innovation and growth to the communities’ business creators care about most.”

All podcasts on the LinkedIn Podcast Network will be distributed through iHeartPodcasts, on the iHeartRadio app, LinkedIn Newsletters, and all major podcast platforms.

