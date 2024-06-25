iHeartMedia and NBCUniversal Premiere "Two Guys, Five Rings: Matt, Bowen & The Olympics," an Olympics-Focused iHeartPodcast Hosted by Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers

The new podcast covers the athletes, city and culture of the 2024 Paris Olympics in a 15-episode podcast event

Listeners can tune-in now HERE

WHAT: iHeartMedia and NBCUniversal today announced the launch of "Two Guys, Five Rings: Matt, Bowen & The Olympics." Hosted by Saturday Night Live's Bowen Yang and Actor/Comedian Matt Rogers, the first episode is live now, with new episodes airing each Tuesday.

In the 15-episode podcast special, Yang and Rogers break down the top storylines, discuss the athletes to watch and their results, obsess over Paris culture and find out what really goes on in the Olympic Village. As the exclusive audio home of NBCU's coverage of the Olympic Games Paris 2024, iHeartMedia debuts "Two Guys, Five Rings: Matt, Bowen & The Olympics'' alongside 24/7 play-by-play coverage of the games and other exclusive audio content.

WHEN: The first episode debuts today, June 25, with new episodes airing each Tuesday.

WHERE: "Two Guys, Five Rings: Matt, Bowen & The Olympics'' is distributed by iHeartPodcasts and is available on the iHeartRadio app and everywhere podcasts are heard.

