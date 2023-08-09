“The Bobby Bones Show,” Reaching Nearly 10 Million People Each Month, Hit the 10-Year Mark in February

iHeartMedia, the No. 1 audio company in the United States, announced today that it has renewed its relationship with CMA and ACM Award-winning radio personality Bobby Bones, host of the hit national Country radio program The Bobby Bones Show. Bones will also continue to serve as Vice President, Creative Director of iHeartCountry.

Bones, who reaches nearly 10 million people monthly as host of The Bobby Bones Show and Country Top 30 with Bobby Bones, in addition to more than seven million monthly downloads of his morning show podcast, will continue his current role as host of both radio programs. Originating from iHeartRadio’s WSIX in Nashville, The Bobby Bones Show is nationally syndicated by Premiere Networks on 200 radio stations across the United States and Canada, in addition to airing on the iHeartRadio app. Country Top 30 with Bobby Bones is heard on nearly 240 stations in North America and the UK. Bones will also continue hosting his popular podcast BobbyCast.

iHeartCountry stations reach more than 100 million country listeners every month, making it the largest Country radio group in America. Bones will continue serving as Vice President, Creative Director of iHeartCountry, working with iHeartMedia on a variety of joint ventures and new creative programming initiatives. He will also continue to participate in iHeartMedia’s marquee live events – including the iHeartRadio Music Festival and the iHeartRadio Music Awards – and host the iHeartCountry Festival.

“This year marks a career milestone of 10 years of The Bobby Bones Show in Nashville,” said Bones. “I’m proud of what we’ve built over the last decade and I’m looking forward to extending this partnership and having continued success together.”

“Country music continues to be an enormously popular force in radio for listeners, and we’re thrilled to extend our relationship with one of the top personalities in the genre,” said Bob Pittman, Chairman and CEO of iHeartMedia. “Bobby brings a captivating blend of talent, knowledge, humor and relatability that makes him one of the best voices on air, driving incredible results for our advertising and partners. We’re proud to partner with Bobby to create even more unforgettable opportunities for our loyal and growing Country music audience.”

Radio and TV personality Bobby Bones “has carved out a place for himself in nearly every corner of the entertainment world” (American Profile). He is the host of the nationally syndicated iHeartRadio program “The Bobby Bones Show,” which is the No. 1 Country morning show with millions of monthly listeners. The award-winning show is a 3x CMA Award winner, 4x ACM Award winner and earned Bones the title of youngest-ever inductee into the prestigious National Radio Hall of Fame. His experience extends to television as he has served as host of USA Network’s thrilling competition series, “Snake In The Grass,” starred in National Geographic’s “Breaking Bobby Bones,” served as the official in-house mentor on ABC’s “American Idol,” and won season 27 of ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars.” Additionally, the “media multitasker’s” (Billboard) fan-favorite podcast, “BobbyCast,” which features candid long-form interviews with top artists and industry figures has been downloaded more than 27 million times. Bones is also the two-time #1 New York Times bestselling author of “Bare Bones: I’m Not Lonely If You’re Reading This Book” and “Fail Until You Don’t: Fight Grind Repeat,” and recently released his first children’s book, “Stanley The Dog: The First Day of School.” For more information, visit BobbyBones.com [bobbybones.com]

About iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia, Inc. [Nasdaq: IHRT] is the leading audio media company in America, reaching over 90% of Americans every month. iHeart’s broadcast radio assets alone have more consumer reach in the U.S. than any other media outlet; twice the reach of the next largest broadcast radio company; and over four times the ad-enabled reach of the largest digital only audio service. iHeart is the largest podcast publisher according to Podtrac, with more downloads than the next two podcast publishers combined and has the number one social footprint among audio players, with seven times more followers than the next audio media brand, and the only fully integrated audio ad tech solution across broadcast, streaming and podcasts. The company continues to leverage its strong audience connection and unparalleled consumer reach to build new platforms, products and services. Visit iHeartMedia.com for more company information.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230809207624/en/