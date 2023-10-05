“Big Money Players Circle” is designed to elevate emerging social media comedy creators hand-selected by Ferrell “The Big Money Players Comedy Hour Presented by Straight Talk Wireless” is hosted by Bobby Bones, Mario Lopez and Tanya Rad and EJ on October 5 across iHeartMedia radio stations nationwide Circle inductees will take center stage at the New York Comedy Festival in New York City on November 12 during the Big Money Players Circle LIVE Showcase

iHeartMedia and Will Ferrell’s Big Money Players Podcast Network (BMP) today announced the “Big Money Players Circle.” Will Ferrell has hand selected the freshest and funniest social sensations to join the BMP network and be showcased across iHeartMedia’s vast multi-platform ecosystem. The Big Money Players Circle will be announced during the first-ever “The Big Money Players Comedy Hour Presented by Straight Talk Wireless,” which will broadcast across iHeartMedia radio stations nationwide today, October 5, at 7 p.m. local time.

BMP will shine the spotlight on what's new and next in comedy by bringing together the freshest original voices on social media. Big Money Players Circle inductees will receive invaluable training from some of the biggest names in comedy and podcasting, unparalleled exposure to new audiences and opportunities to work with top tier brands to develop unique ad-focused comedic content. Their first initiative as Circle members will see them create custom comedic work for presenting sponsor Straight Talk Wireless.

“From the time I was a wee baby boy, in fact before I ever uttered my first words, I have always dreamt of assembling a team of comedians as funny and talented as the Big Money Players Circle,” said Ferrell. “Now, to officially announce the Circle over the RADIO WAVES -- which mankind has used to announce such momentous occasions as the first man landing on the moon, Dan Quayle's VP Nomination and the score of last night's LAFC game -- is a dream bigger than Baby Will could have ever dreamt.”

“iHeartMedia’s partnership with Will Ferrell and his team around the Big Money Players podcast network has produced some of the smartest, most innovative comedy in the medium today, as we grow the audiences of existing shows like ‘Las Culturistas’ – as well as launch a new wave of comedians into podcasting like ‘Straightiolab,’” said Conal Byrne, CEO of iHeartMedia Digital Audio Group. “The Big Money Players Circle is the latest extension of the brand – from podcasting into social media – where we’re excited to support and grow a whole new wave of next-generation talent as well. And, we are thrilled that Straight Talk Wireless recognizes the power of comedy and has joined us as the exclusive launch partner of our Big Money Players Circle.”

The comedy takeover will give listeners across America a taste of the unmatched comedic talent on the BMP podcast network. Introduced by Will Ferrell himself and featuring Ellie Kemper,host of BMP’s “Born to Love,” the special will broadcast some of the funniest BMP podcast moments featuring its biggest stars. The event will be hosted by Bobby Bones, Mario Lopez and Tanya Rad and EJ and will mark the first time iHeartMedia features comedians in a dedicated radio takeover program. Straight Talk Wireless will serve as the exclusive presenting sponsor.

The launch comes ahead of the “Big Money Players Circle LIVE with Straight Talk Wireless” showcase set to take center stage during the 2023 New York Comedy Festival in New York City at the Hard Rock Hotel on November 12. Circle inductees will be featured alongside BMP’s most popular hosts during the event, bringing together some of the most hilarious talent all on one stage.

“Straight Talk is a brand known for giving it to you straight, by making it easy and simple for people to save money on wireless,” said Cheryl Gresham, VP and Chief Marketing Officer of the Verizon Value organization. “And nobody gives it to you straighter than comedians, who always reveal a little bit of truth in their humor. That’s why we’re thrilled to be a part of The Big Money Players Comedy Hour and help give voice to new unique comedic content.”

Founded by Will Ferrell and iHeartMedia, Big Money Players Network (BMP) is the premiere destination for comedy podcasts and home to top comedic talent across a variety of formats and styles. In addition to audio’s No. 1 comedy “The Ron Burgundy Podcast,” BMP features award-winning hits like “Films To Be Buried With with Brett Goldstein,” “Las Culturistas with Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang,” “The Nikki Glaser Podcast," "Poog with Kate Berlant and Jacqueline Novak," "Straightiolab” from George Civeris and Sam Taggart, and more. All BMP podcasts are executive produced by Will Ferrell and iHeartMedia and are distributed through the iHeartPodcast Network.

