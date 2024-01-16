Official IHEARTMEDIA, INC. press release

Hosted by Bobby Bones, the iHeartCountry Festival Will Take Place on Saturday May 4 at Moody Center in Austin, Texas and Will Broadcast Across iHeartMedia’s Country Music Radio Stations Nationwide

iHeartMedia announced today the return of the “iHeartCountry Festival Presented by Capital One” on Saturday, May 4, 2024. Now in its eleventh year, the 2024 lineup will feature Country music’s hottest artists including Jason Aldean, Jelly Roll, Old Dominion, Lady A, Riley Green, Ashley McBryde, Brothers Osborne and Walker Hayes performing live at Moody Center in Austin, Texas. The festival is once again hosted by iHeartMedia's nationally syndicated top on-air Country personality, Bobby Bones.

“We are so excited to bring the iHeartCountry Festival to country music fans again this year at Moody Center in Austin,” said Rod Phillips, Executive Vice President of Programming for iHeartCountry. “It’s always exciting to watch fans experience performances by so many of the top artists in our format, all on one big iHeart stage.”

iHeartMedia’s Country music radio stations will broadcast the event live in their local markets and on iHeartRadio.com on Saturday, May 4 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT (7 p.m. CT).

Eligible Capital One Cardholders get exclusive access to presale tickets before the general public beginning Tuesday, January 23 at 11 a.m. ET/8 a.m. PT (10 a.m. CT) through Thursday, January 25 at 11 a.m. ET/8 a.m. PT (10 a.m. CT). Pre-sale information and tickets can be found at iHeartRadio.com/CapitalOne. Additionally, Capital One Cardholders can add a Capital One Access Pass to their purchase to enjoy an intimate cardholder pre-event at iHeartCountry Festival featuring a special performance by Old Dominion, complimentary light fare and beverage, and more. Supplies are limited. Eligible cardholders can also redeem rewards for exclusive ticket packages on Capital One Entertainment.

“We are thrilled to offer our cardholders unique access to experience country music’s top talent at this year’s iHeartCountry Festival,” said Byron Daub, Vice President of Sponsorships and Experiential Marketing at Capital One. “Country music is a big passion for our cardholders, so we are excited to offer an exclusive presale and special pre-event performance by Old Dominion.”

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, January 26 at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT (12 p.m. CT) via Ticketmaster.com.

iHeartCountry stations reach more than 100 million country listeners every month, making it the largest Country radio group in America. The iHeartCountry Festival Presented by Capital One is a part of iHeartMedia’s roster of nationally recognized events including the iHeartRadio Music Festival, iHeartRadio Music Awards, the nationwide iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour Presented by Capital One, iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina, iHeartRadio ALTer EGO Presented by Capital One and iHeartRadio Podcast Awards.

iHeartCountry Festival Presented by Capital One is an iHeartMedia Production. Proud partners of this year’s event include presenting partner Capital One, and JCPenney, with more to be announced. For more information visit iHeartRadio.com/countryfestival.

Artists and/or events subject to change or cancellation without notice.

About Capital One

At Capital One we’re on a mission for our customers – bringing them best-in-class products, rewards, service, and experiences. Capital One is a diversified bank that offers products and services to individuals, small businesses and commercial clients. We use technology, innovation, and interaction to provide consumers with products and services to meet their needs. Through Capital One Entertaining and Capital One Dining, we provide our rewards cardholders with access to unforgettable experiences in the areas they’re passionate about, including music, dining, and sports. Learn more at capitalone.com/entertainment and capitalone.com/dining.

About Moody Center

Moody Center provides the nation’s 10th-largest city with a premier venue to host the biggest artists and acts on the planet. Designed specifically for concerts, the new arena replaces the 47-year-old Frank C. Erwin Jr. Center at The University of Texas and is home to The University of Texas Women's and Men’s basketball games, family shows, and other sporting and community events. Moody Center is the first of its kind in the industry with an unrivaled partnership between Oak View Group, Live Nation/C3 Presents, The University of Texas at Austin, and Minister of Culture, Matthew McConaughey. In 2023, Moody Center ranked received the 2023 New Concert Venue of the Year Award by Pollstar Magazine and Arena of the Year by the Academy of Country Music. For additional information and news, follow @moodycenteratx on Facebook, Instagram, Threads, X, YouTube, and Tik Tok.

About iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia, Inc. [Nasdaq: IHRT] is the leading audio media company in America, reaching over 90% of Americans every month. iHeart’s broadcast radio assets alone have more consumer reach in the U.S. than any other media outlet; twice the reach of the next largest broadcast radio company; and over four times the ad-enabled reach of the largest digital only audio service. iHeart is the largest podcast publisher according to Podtrac, with more downloads than the next two podcast publishers combined and has the number one social footprint among audio players, with seven times more followers than the next audio media brand, and the only fully integrated audio ad tech solution across broadcast, streaming and podcasts. The company continues to leverage its strong audience connection and unparalleled consumer reach to build new platforms, products and services. Visit iHeartMedia.com for more company information.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240116628472/en/