iHeartMedia : Bamfer Productions and iHeartMedia Explore The Vast Reaches Of Outer Space In New Fiction Podcast “Magmell”

ATLANTA - December 6, 2021 - Bamfer Productions and iHeartMedia, the No.1 podcast publisher globally according to Podtrac, today announced the upcoming launch of "Magmell," a new iHeartRadio Original Podcast created by Jeff Heimbuch and Lyndsie Scoggin, the team behind the smash-hit thriller, "Light House" - a chart-topping fictional podcast for two years running. The first episode of "Magmell" will debut December 13, with subsequent episodes airing every Monday for the duration of its ten episodes. "Magmell" is distributed by the iHeartPodcast Network and can be heard on iHeartRadio and everywhere podcasts are available. Listeners can hear the official trailer now - here.

The podcast follows Captain Cydney Owens and Captain Jana Prescott, as they embark on an important scientific mission aboard the USS Magmell. Along with Proteus, the on-board AI, their mission is to visit the Helix Nebula and study it up close to widen our knowledge of outer space. However, their mission takes a turn when an anomaly throws the ship off-course, stranding them trillions of miles from Earth with no way home. Will they be able to return to their loved ones? Why do they both seem to remember things that never happened? And just what else is lurking in the cold, dark reaches of outer space, waiting for them?

Throughout its ten episodes, "Magmell" will answer these questions, and take you on the sci-fi horror thrill ride you've been waiting for. Each episode is approximately 30 minutes long, making it the perfect, bite-sized, weekly escape from everyday life.

"I've been obsessed with space travel since I was a kid, especially with how little we know about what's out there," said writer / director Jeff Heimbuch. "Something about the vast isolation of it terrifies me, especially with what could be lurking out there."

"I have been a fan of sci-fi since I was a kid, so getting a front-row seat to watch this podcast develop and unfold has been a delight," said Holly Frey, Managing Executive Producer for The iHeartPodcast Network. "Jeff and his team have outdone themselves in bringing an original, tense and deeply compelling story to life, one that's anchored in a premise of space travel, but is really about human connection."

Follow "Magmell" today on iHeartRadio, the iHeartRadio app and anywhere else podcasts are available.

About Bamfer Productions

Bamfer Productions has been producing entertainment from coast to coast in various forms for over 15 years. From films to live entertainment to podcasting, they have done it all. They also produce the long-running fiction podcast, Return Home, which just reached six million downloads, and recently worked with iHeartMedia to produce the hit thriller fiction podcast, Light House.

About iHeartMedia, Inc.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ: IHRT) is the number one audio company in the United States, reaching nine out of 10 Americans every month. It consists of three business groups.

With its quarter of a billion monthly listeners, the iHeartMedia Multiplatform Group has a greater reach than any other media company in the U.S. Its leadership position in audio extends across multiple platforms, including more than 860 live broadcast stations in over 160 markets nationwide; its National Sales organization; and the company's live and virtual events business. It also includes Premiere Networks, the industry's largest Networks business, with its Total Traffic and Weather Network (TTWN); and BIN: Black Information Network, the first and only 24/7 national and local all news audio service for the Black community. iHeartMedia also leads the audio industry in analytics, targeting and attribution for its marketing partners with its SmartAudio suite of data targeting and attribution products using data from its massive consumer base.

The iHeartMedia Digital Audio Group includes the company's fast-growing podcasting business -- iHeartMedia is the number one podcast publisher in downloads, unique listeners, revenue and earnings -- as well as its industry-leading iHeartRadio digital service, available across more than 250 platforms and 2,000 devices; the company's digital sites, newsletters, digital services and programs; its digital advertising technology companies; and its audio industry-leading social media footprint.

The company's Audio & Media Services reportable segment includes Katz Media Group, the nation's largest media representation company, and RCS, the world's leading provider of broadcast and webcast software.

Visit iHeartMedia.com for more company information.