iHeartMedia : Bethenny Frankel and iHeartPodcasts Introduce “Rewives,” a First-of-its-Kind Rewatch Series Honoring the Franchise That Launched Her Career

LOS ANGELES - November 4, 2022 - Host Bethenny Frankel, the most successful business mogul to emerge from The Real Housewives franchise, and iHeartPodcasts, the No.1 podcast publisher globally according to Podtrac, debut a first-of-its-kind rewatch podcast titled "ReWives". Bethenny, formerly of Bravo's The Real Housewives of New York, will break down the franchise that launched her career. She delivers straightforward and honest recaps of the most iconic episodes and behind-the-scenes moments from the reality TV series. For superfans and newcomers alike this is the not so guilty pleasure that makes you want to watch housewives over and over. On this show, Frankel does what she does best: say what we're all thinking; a trait that Andy Cohen himself recognized when he dubbed Bethenny "the Greek Chorus" of the Housewives. Listeners can hear the official trailer now, HERE.

In each episode, Bethenny will be joined by unexpected celebrity guests ranging from superfans to Housewives newbies for hilarious conversations and surprising insight on real topics. As they revisit the most memorable moments throughout the series, they'll dig deeper into what's really going on by analyzing the relationships and issues that were once played out on television for millions of fans.

"Through thoughtful, humorous and intelligent conversations, 'ReWives' will explore real-life issues including family, fame, finances and friendship, through the lens of the Housewives series," said Bethenny Frankel. "This podcast is an entertaining, emotional ride - one like no other show on the air."

"ReWives" premieres on November 14 with Elisabeth Moss as Bethenny's first guest. New episodes will post each Monday with additional guests including Jerry Springer, Suze Orman, Kevin Nealon, Dave Portnoy, Griffin Johnson and more.

As part of her multi-year deal with iHeartMedia, "ReWives" becomes Bethenny's second podcast added to the slate of shows and content she's producing alongside the first series "Just B with Bethenny Frankel".

"Bethenny's 'Just B' podcast has seen tremendous success on the iHeartPodcast Network with tens of millions of downloads to date," said Will Pearson, President of iHeartPodcasts. "We are excited to now introduce 'ReWives' to listeners. Bethenny's commentary on the franchise reaffirms how she became one of the most thought-provoking and honest voices in entertainment."

"ReWives" is distributed by iHeartPodcasts and available on the iHeartRadio app and anywhere podcasts are heard.

