iHeartMedia : Brian Baumgartner and iHeartMedia Partner to Bring “The Office Deep Dive with Brian Baumgartner” to The iHeartPodcast Network

Co-Produced by Propagate Content, 'The Office Deep Dive with Brian Baumgartner' will feature full-length interviews with Steve Carell, John Krasinski and more from behind-the-scenes of the hit TV show

NEW YORK - February 2, 2021 - iHeartMedia, the No. 1 podcast publisher globally according to Podtrac, today announced a partnership with Propagate Content and Brian Baumgartner, the renowned actor behind The Office's Kevin Malone, to co-produce a new podcast, 'The Office DeepDive with Brian Baumgartner.' Episode one will debut February 9 and will be available on iHeartRadio and everywhere podcasts are heard. Listen to the official trailer here.

Each week, Baumgartner will be joined by his former coworkers and pals for more in-depth conversations. They'll laugh, cry and crack jokes while reminiscing on their time with The Office. Listeners will hear never-before-told stories from iconic cast members - such as Steve Carell, John Krasinski, Rainn Wilson, Jenna Fischer, Angela Kinsey, and writer, director & creator Greg Daniels.

'I am BEYOND excited to be partnering with iHeartMedia to bring these full length interviews with my favorite people on the planet to audiences around the globe,' said Baumgartner. 'I had a blast reconnecting with many of my old friends and now audiences will have a front row seat to all of our intimate conversations regarding our time on The Office.'

'We're thrilled to introduce 'The Office Deep Dive with Brian Baumgartner' to listeners,' said Conal Byrne, President of the iHeartPodcast Network. 'The Office was a true phenomenon in TV comedy, and this podcast gives listeners the chance to revisit this legendary show with a fresh perspective. They'll come for the nostalgia, and stick around for the hilarious new context and rapport.'

'The Office Deep Dive with Brian Baumgartner' will be distributed by the iHeartPodcast Network, which is home to more than 750 original podcasts with over 243 million downloads each month. iHeartRadio Original Podcasts span every category from business, sports, spirituality and technology to entertainment, family, comedy and true crime-and everything in between-making iHeartRadio thelargest publisher of podcast content in the world. Listeners can visit iheart.com/apps to download iHeartRadio and listen to the podcast on their favorite devices.

'The Office Deep Dive with Brian Baumgartner' is co-produced by Propagate Content and iHeartRadio. Brian Baumgartner is Executive Producer. Ben Silverman and Linh Le are Executive Producers for Propagate. Episodes are produced by Tessa Kramer, Emily Carr and Diego Tapia withtheme music by Creed Bratton.

About Brian Baumgartner

Brian Baumgartner became a household name as 'Kevin Malone,' on NBC's Emmy-winning series TheOffice. He also appeared on The Goldbergs, Arrested Development and Criminal Minds. His film credits include License to Wed, Four Christmases, The Last Push and the upcoming hair metal comedy Electric Jesus.

In addition to acting, Baumgartner launched a production company, 3 Bees Entertainment, which is responsible for NBC Sports Specials leading up to The American Century Championship. Brian serves as Executive Producer, Creator and Host.

Baumgartner won a Daytime Emmy Award in 2007 and is a two-time SAG Award Winner. He currently resides in Southern California and remains one of Hollywood's top-ranked golfers.

About iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ: IHRT) is the number one audio company in the United States, reaching nine out of 10 Americans every month - and with its quarter of a billion monthly listeners, has a greater reach than any other media company in the U.S. The company's leadership position in audio extends across multiple platforms, including more than 850 live broadcast stations in over 160 markets nationwide; through its iHeartRadio digital service available across more than 250 platforms and 2,000 devices; through its influencers; social; branded iconic live music events; other digital products and newsletters; and podcasts as the #1 podcast publisher. iHeartMedia also leads the audio industry in analytics, targeting and attribution for its marketing partners with its SmartAudio product, using data from its massive consumer base. Visit iHeartMedia.com for more company information.