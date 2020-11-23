Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  IHeartMedia, Inc.    IHRT

IHEARTMEDIA, INC.

(IHRT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

iHeartMedia : Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Bob Pittman and President, Chief Operating Officer & Chief Financial Officer Rich Bressler to Participate in 2020 Wells Fargo TMT Summit

11/23/2020 | 05:31pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ: IHRT) announced today that Bob Pittman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Rich Bressler, President, Chief Operating Officer & Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a question and answer session during the 2020 Wells Fargo TMT Summit on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at 11:20 a.m. ET.

A live webcast of the session will be available to the general public through a link on the Investors homepage of iHeartMedia’s website (https://investors.iheartmedia.com/). A replay of the video webcast will be available in the Events & Presentation section of iHeartMedia’s Investors homepage.

About iHeartMedia, Inc.

iHeartMedia (Nasdaq: IHRT) is the number one audio company in the United States, reaching nine out of 10 Americans every month – and with its quarter of a billion monthly listeners, has a greater reach than any other media company in the U.S. The company’s leadership position in audio extends across multiple platforms, including more than 850 live broadcast stations in over 160 markets nationwide; through its iHeartRadio digital service available across more than 250 platforms and 2,000 devices; through its influencers; social; branded iconic live music events; other digital products and newsletters; and podcasts as the #1 commercial podcast publisher. iHeartMedia also leads the audio industry in analytics, targeting and attribution for its marketing partners with its SmartAudio product, using data from its massive consumer base. Visit iHeartMedia.com for more company information.


© Business Wire 2020
All news about IHEARTMEDIA, INC.
05:31pIHEARTMEDIA : Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Bob Pittman and President, Ch..
BU
11/18IHEARTMEDIA : Pepsi and iHeartRadio Unite Four Historically Black College and Un..
PR
11/17IHEARTMEDIA : and Cloud10 Media to Form Multi-Year Creative Partnership
PU
11/11IHEARTMEDIA : Empire State Building And iHeart Radio Unwrap Carrie Underwood's C..
AQ
11/09IHEARTMEDIA : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RE..
AQ
11/09IHEARTMEDIA, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Sta..
AQ
11/09IHEARTMEDIA, INC. : Reports Results for 2020 Third Quarter
BU
11/09IHEARTMEDIA : and Pushkin Industries Announce Major New Sales and Production Par..
BU
11/06IHEARTMEDIA : Celebrates Its Annual Holiday Music Flip Across Broadcast Stations..
BU
11/06IHEARTMEDIA, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 899 M - -
Net income 2020 -1 922 M - -
Net Debt 2020 5 323 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -0,81x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 580 M 1 580 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,38x
EV / Sales 2021 2,04x
Nbr of Employees 11 400
Free-Float 87,9%
Chart IHEARTMEDIA, INC.
Duration : Period :
iHeartMedia, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IHEARTMEDIA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 11,25 $
Last Close Price 10,79 $
Spread / Highest target 29,7%
Spread / Average Target 4,26%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert W. Pittman Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Richard J. Bressler President, Chief Operating Officer, CFO & Director
Stephen F. Mills Global Chief Information Officer
James A. Rasulo Lead Independent Director
Gary Barber Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IHEARTMEDIA, INC.-29.76%1 580
THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY-2.46%254 922
COMCAST CORPORATION9.34%224 969
VIACOMCBS INC.-19.01%21 053
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP-12.01%14 406
FORMULA ONE GROUP-11.26%9 353
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ