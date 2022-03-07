Log in
    IHRT   US45174J5092

IHEARTMEDIA, INC.

(IHRT)
iHeartMedia Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Bob Pittman and President, Chief Operating Officer & Chief Financial Officer Rich Bressler to Participate in Deutsche Bank's 30th Annual Media, Internet & Telecom Conference

03/07/2022 | 04:46pm EST
iHeartMedia, Inc. (Nasdaq: IHRT) (“iHeartMedia”) announced today that Bob Pittman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Rich Bressler, President, Chief Operating Officer & Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a question and answer session during Deutsche Bank’s 30th Annual Media, Internet & Telecom Conference in Palm Beach, Florida on Tuesday March 15th at 2:50 p.m. ET.

A live webcast of the session will be available to the general public at the start of the session through a link on the Investors homepage of iHeartMedia’s website (https://investors.iheartmedia.com/). A replay of the video webcast will be available in the Events & Presentation section of iHeartMedia’s Investors homepage.

About iHeartMedia, Inc.

iHeartMedia, Inc. (Nasdaq: IHRT) is the leading audio media company in America, reaching over 250 million people each month. It is number one in both broadcast and digital streaming radio as well as podcasting and audio ad tech, and includes three business segments: The iHeartMedia Multiplatform Group; the iHeartMedia Digital Audio Group; and the Audio and Media Services Group. Visit iHeartMedia.com for more company information.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 4 103 M - -
Net income 2022 247 M - -
Net Debt 2022 5 187 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 12,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 828 M 2 828 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,95x
EV / Sales 2023 1,80x
Nbr of Employees 9 990
Free-Float 83,0%
Chart IHEARTMEDIA, INC.
Duration : Period :
iHeartMedia, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IHEARTMEDIA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 19,94 $
Average target price 32,63 $
Spread / Average Target 63,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert W. Pittman Chairman-Media & Entertainment Platforms
Richard J. Bressler President, Chief Operating Officer, CFO & Director
Stephen F. Mills Global Chief Information Officer
James A. Rasulo Lead Independent Director
Bradley Thomas Gerstner Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IHEARTMEDIA, INC.-5.23%2 828
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)-9.15%256 200
COMCAST CORPORATION-6.20%214 014
VIACOMCBS INC.12.89%22 233
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP-7.93%15 640
FORMULA ONE GROUP-7.24%13 476