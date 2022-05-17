Log in
    IHRT   US45174J5092

IHEARTMEDIA, INC.

(IHRT)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  05/17 04:00:01 pm EDT
12.69 USD   +4.96%
04:58piHeartMedia Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Bob Pittman and President, Chief Operating Officer & Chief Financial Officer Rich Bressler to Participate in J.P. Morgan's 50th Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference
BU
05/13IHEARTMEDIA, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05/11ELTON JOHN, KATY PERRY, SAM SMITH, LIZZO, ANITTA, DOVE CAMERON, BETTY WHO, KIM PETRAS AND MORE JOIN P&G AND IHEARTMEDIA'S &LDQUO;CAN'T CANCEL PRIDE 20 : Proud AND Together” Hosted by JoJo Siwa on June 14
BU
iHeartMedia Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Bob Pittman and President, Chief Operating Officer & Chief Financial Officer Rich Bressler to Participate in J.P. Morgan's 50th Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference

05/17/2022 | 04:58pm EDT
iHeartMedia, Inc. (Nasdaq: IHRT) (“iHeartMedia”) announced today that Bob Pittman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Rich Bressler, President, Chief Operating Officer & Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a question and answer session during J.P. Morgan’s 50th Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference in Boston, Massachusetts on Tuesday May 24th at 3:30 p.m. ET.

A live webcast of the session will be available to the general public at the start of the session through a link on the Investors homepage of iHeartMedia’s website (https://investors.iheartmedia.com/). A replay of the video webcast will be available in the Events & Presentation section of iHeartMedia’s Investors homepage.

About iHeartMedia, Inc.

iHeartMedia, Inc. (Nasdaq: IHRT) is the leading audio media company in America, reaching over 250 million people each month. It is number one in both broadcast and digital streaming radio as well as podcasting and audio ad tech, and includes three business segments: The iHeartMedia Multiplatform Group; the iHeartMedia Digital Audio Group; and the Audio and Media Services Group. Visit iHeartMedia.com for more company information.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 4 097 M - -
Net income 2022 174 M - -
Net Debt 2022 5 232 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 875 M 1 875 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,73x
EV / Sales 2023 1,56x
Nbr of Employees 9 990
Free-Float 83,0%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 12,09 $
Average target price 26,63 $
Spread / Average Target 120%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert W. Pittman Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Richard J. Bressler President, Chief Operating Officer, CFO & Director
Stephen F. Mills Global Chief Information Officer
James A. Rasulo Lead Independent Director
Bradley Thomas Gerstner Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IHEARTMEDIA, INC.-42.54%1 874
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)-30.71%191 584
COMCAST CORPORATION-16.81%187 578
VIACOMCBS INC.-7.16%18 273
FORMULA ONE GROUP-4.78%13 856
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP-23.40%12 993