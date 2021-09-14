iHeartMedia : Cobra Kai Stars Xolo Maridueña And Jacob Bertrand Launch New My Cultura Podcast, “Lone Lobos”

'Lone Lobos' Debuts on iHeartMedia's New My Cultura Podcast Network, Dedicated to Elevating Latinx Voices and Stories, on September 21

LOS ANGELES <_w3a_sdt id="1052889385" sdttag="goog_rdk_1">(September 14, 2021) - On the heels of the season 5 renewal announcement of Netflix's Emmy-nominated smash hit Cobra Kai, series stars Xolo Maridueña and Jacob Bertrand have joined iHeartMedia's new My Cultura podcast network, dedicated to elevating Latinx voices and creators, and sharing the Latinx experience with millions of listeners. Under the new network, Maridueña and Bertrand will host their original podcast series Lone Lobos, a talk show format series centered on the two budding stars discussing all things pop culture and featuring the occasional guest. The show will debut September 21 on iHeartRadio and everywhere podcasts are heard. Fans can listen to the official Lone Lobos audio trailer now <_w3a_sdt id="371043487" sdttag="goog_rdk_3">HERE.

'Representation of authentic voices is super important to Jacob and me, and we know it's important to our partners at iHeartMedia,' said Maridueña and Bertrand in a joint statement. 'We're really excited about the opportunity to invite you all into our conversations and smack talking. This podcast is all about getting to know us beyond the surface and doing a deeper dive into the lives of the Lone Lobos.'

Maridueña and Bertrand currently star in Netflix's hit series Cobra Kai, a <_w3a_sdt id="-478993097" sdttag="goog_rdk_5">continuation of the classic Karate Kid film franchise, alongside original cast members Ralph Macchio and William Zabka. Both have quickly become fan favorites, while also garnering wide critical praise since the show's 2018 debut. After a wildly successful run on YouTube Premium, the series moved to Netflix for its third season where it <_w3a_sdt id="-1856485108" sdttag="goog_rdk_7">reached the #1 spot in the U.S. upon its January 1, 2021 premiere. Prior to the season three release, Netflix premiered the show's first two seasons in the summer of 2020, where it held onto the #1 spot worldwide for over three weeks, impressively <_w3a_sdt id="-874849507" sdttag="goog_rdk_9">reaching 50-million-member account<_w3a_sdt id="1680310028" sdttag="goog_rdk_11">s <_w3a_sdt id="1518885382" sdttag="goog_rdk_12">that chose to watch the series in the first 28 days. The show's fourth season is set to premiere this December, and it was recently announced that Cobra Kai was renewed for season five. Maridueña was also recently announced as DC Comic's latest superhero, BLUE BEETLE, marking the first time ever a superhero film will star a Latino character. Jacob Bertrand will also star in the upcoming Warner Bros. Animation series, Batwheels. Voicing the character of Bam, the Batmobile, Batwheels is the first DC preschool animated series and will feature the most heroic and iconic vehicles from the DC universe.

<_w3a_sdt id="1939245809" sdttag="goog_rdk_14">Lone Lobos and all My Cultura shows are distributed by the iHeartPodcast Network. For more information, please visit: https://www.iheart.com/podcast/1119-lone-lobos-86777814/

