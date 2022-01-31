iHeartMedia : Dessa Digs Deep with New Season of “Deeply Human”

NEW YORK and ST. PAUL, Minn. - January 31, 2022 - Writer and musician Dessa continues her exploration of human behavior, instincts, and culture in season two of her podcast, "Deeply Human."

This weekly podcast, a collaboration of BBC World Service, iHeartMedia and American Public Media (APM), will return on February 18. Throughout the course of the new twelve-episode season, Dessa investigates our tendencies to create social hierarchies and to use intoxicants; she speaks to experts on monogamy, accents, and the dark forces at play in the way we perceive and pursue beauty. Listen to the season two trailer HERE

The episodes feature researchers with expertise in neuroscience, evolution, cultural history, criminology, sleep, hoarding--and even a legendary New York DJ--to uncover the sociological and physiological drivers of our behaviors. The season builds on a successful first season which attracted a dedicated fanbase by exploring the human experience with rigor, humor, intimate stories, and the occasional spit take.

"Deeply Human" is coproduced by BBC World Service, American Public Media, and iHeartMedia and is distributed by the iHeartPodcast Network. "Deeply Human" brings together BBC's century-long expertise in audio storytelling, APM's success in the American podcast market, and iHeartMedia's position as the No. 1 podcast publisher globally.

Listeners can find "Deeply Human" on iHeartRadio, BBC Sounds, Apple Podcasts, and all major podcast platforms. Binge all of season one now on iHeartRadio and everywhere else podcasts are available.

About Dessa

Dessa is a rapper, singer, and writer who's made a career of defying genre conventions and audience expectations. As a writer, she has contributed to The New York Times, National Geographic Traveler, and literary journals across the United States. As a musician, she's collaborated with full orchestras, contributed to The Hamilton Mixtape on the invitation of Lin-Manuel Miranda, appeared on the Billboard Top 200 charts, and toured five continents. Dessa's work is driven by an interest in finding unexpected connections--between love and science; big ideas and mundane moments, instinct and philosophy. Her TED Talk, which investigates the neuroscience of love, has clocked more than 4 million views. Dessa's delivery balances wit, tenderness, intellectual rigor, and poetic sensibility. She splits her time between Minneapolis and Manhattan. @dessa on Instagram, @dessadarling on Twitter/Facebook.

About BBC World Service

About American Public Media



About iHeartMedia, Inc.

Visit iHeartMedia.com for more company information.