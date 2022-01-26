iHeartMedia : IHeartRadio And Propagate Content Announce “Xoxo” A Weekly Podcast Hosted By Jessica Szohr

"XOXO" Trailer Now Available With The Premier Episode Set To Air On

National Gossip Girl Day, January 26, 2022

Listen to the trailer here!

WHO: iHeartRadio, the No. 1 podcast publisher globally according to Podtrac, and Propagate Content today announced an all-new original podcast titled "XOXO" hosted by Jessica Szohr. Szohr, who is known for her role as Vanessa Abrams on CW's teen drama "Gossip Girl" from 2007-2012, will revisit the iconic series that made a lasting impact on pop culture, teen drama and TV as we know it.

Fans can expect to hear from many of Szohr's former castmates including Ed Westwick, Kelly Rutherford, Taylor Momsen and more, along with Gossip Girl series creators and executive producers Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage. "XOXO" is distributed by the iHeartPodcast Network.

WHAT: "XOXO" will be the ultimate deep dive into the cultural phenomenon known as "Gossip Girl." Featuring interviews with the cast and crew, as well as moguls in music, fashion, and entertainment, Szohr will bring to life behind-the-scenes stories, on-set memories, New York City, fan favorite episodes and more. Most of all, the podcast will be a walk down memory lane for the cast, crew and fans alike, showing just how Gossip Girl changed their lives and influenced today's culture - in addition to millions of fans across the world.

WHEN: "XOXO" will debut on National Gossip Girl Day, January 26, 2022 with new episodes airing each Wednesday. Official trailer available now.

WHERE: Check out the podcast trailer HERE.

"XOXO" will be available on iHeartRadio and everywhere podcasts are heard.

Follow @JessicaSzohr and @iheartpodcast on Instagram for updates.

