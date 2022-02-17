Log in
iHeartMedia : IHeartRadio Launches Original Podcast “Off the Beat with Brian Baumgartner” For a Deeper Look at 'The Office' & More Fan Favorite TV Shows

02/17/2022 | 01:58pm EST
iHeartRadio Launches Original Podcast "Off the Beat with Brian Baumgartner" For a Deeper Look at 'The Office' & More Fan Favorite TV Shows

WHAT: Actor, director, and author Brian Baumgartner (The Office) launched a new iHeartRadio original podcast today titled "Off The Beat with Brian Baumgartner." With the success of his hit podcast, "The Office Deep Dive," actor and podcast host extraordinaire Brian Baumgartner (AKA Kevin Malone) is taking fans even deeper into The Office and more of pop culture's favorite TV shows.

Each week, Brian will sit down with a new guest to talk about their favorite jobs. They'll laugh, cry, and crack plenty of inappropriate jokes as they discuss the inner workings of the television industry, their favorite moments on set, never-before-told stories and secrets, and moving on from their most iconic roles. Fans will get to be the third wheel with their favorite stars as they learn everything they never wanted to know, and then some.

The first episode features Alyson Hannigan, who plays Lily Aldrin from How I Met Your Mother. During her interview with Brian, Alyson takes listeners all the way back to her days of fighting demons, the time a few too many iced teas landed her an iconic role, and her auditioning faux pas that could have cost Jason Segel his role as Marshall. "Off the Beat" will also feature interviews with your favorite The Office guest stars, TV personalities, athletes, such as Eric Stonestreet, Rob Riggle, Catherine Tate, Anthony Anderson and more.

WHO: Brian Baumgartner is an American actor, director, and author. He is best known for playing Kevin Malone, a character in the NBC sitcom The Office and is the host of the iHeartRadio original re-watch podcast "The Office Deep Dive." "Off The Beat" is distributed by the iHeartPodcast Network.

WHEN: The first episode is available today with new episodes dropping every Tuesday. Listen to the first episode HERE.

WHERE:"Off the Beat with Brian Baumgartner" is available on iHeartRadio and everywhere podcasts are heard.

PODCAST PLAYER EMBED CODE:https://www.iheart.com/podcast/1119-the-office-deep-dive-with-77030510/?embed=true" frameborder="0">

About iHeartMedia, Inc.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ: IHRT) is the number one audio company in the United States, reaching nine out of 10 Americans every month. It consists of three business groups.

With its quarter of a billion monthly listeners, the iHeartMedia Multiplatform Group has a greater reach than any other media company in the U.S. Its leadership position in audio extends across multiple platforms, including more than 860 live broadcast stations in over 160 markets nationwide; its National Sales organization; and the company's live and virtual events business. It also includes Premiere Networks, the industry's largest Networks business, with its Total Traffic and Weather Network (TTWN); and BIN: Black Information Network, the first and only 24/7 national and local all news audio service for the Black community. iHeartMedia also leads the audio industry in analytics, targeting and attribution for its marketing partners with its SmartAudio suite of data targeting and attribution products using data from its massive consumer base.

The iHeartMedia Digital Audio Group includes the company's fast-growing podcasting business -- iHeartMedia is the number one podcast publisher in downloads, unique listeners, revenue and earnings -- as well as its industry-leading iHeartRadio digital service, available across more than 250 platforms and 2,000 devices; the company's digital sites, newsletters, digital services and programs; its digital advertising technology companies; and its audio industry-leading social media footprint.

The company's Audio & Media Services reportable segment includes Katz Media Group, the nation's largest media representation company, and RCS, the world's leading provider of broadcast and webcast software.

Visit iHeartMedia.com for more company information.

Disclaimer

iHeartMedia Inc. published this content on 15 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2022 18:57:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
