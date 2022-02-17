iHeartMedia : IHeartRadio Launches Original Podcast “Off the Beat with Brian Baumgartner” For a Deeper Look at 'The Office' & More Fan Favorite TV Shows

WHAT: Actor, director, and author Brian Baumgartner (The Office) launched a new iHeartRadio original podcast today titled "Off The Beat with Brian Baumgartner." With the success of his hit podcast, "The Office Deep Dive," actor and podcast host extraordinaire Brian Baumgartner (AKA Kevin Malone) is taking fans even deeper into The Office and more of pop culture's favorite TV shows.

Each week, Brian will sit down with a new guest to talk about their favorite jobs. They'll laugh, cry, and crack plenty of inappropriate jokes as they discuss the inner workings of the television industry, their favorite moments on set, never-before-told stories and secrets, and moving on from their most iconic roles. Fans will get to be the third wheel with their favorite stars as they learn everything they never wanted to know, and then some.

The first episode features Alyson Hannigan, who plays Lily Aldrin from How I Met Your Mother. During her interview with Brian, Alyson takes listeners all the way back to her days of fighting demons, the time a few too many iced teas landed her an iconic role, and her auditioning faux pas that could have cost Jason Segel his role as Marshall. "Off the Beat" will also feature interviews with your favorite The Office guest stars, TV personalities, athletes, such as Eric Stonestreet, Rob Riggle, Catherine Tate, Anthony Anderson and more.

WHO: Brian Baumgartner is an American actor, director, and author. He is best known for playing Kevin Malone, a character in the NBC sitcom The Office and is the host of the iHeartRadio original re-watch podcast "The Office Deep Dive." "Off The Beat" is distributed by the iHeartPodcast Network.

WHEN: The first episode is available today with new episodes dropping every Tuesday. Listen to the first episode HERE.

WHERE:"Off the Beat with Brian Baumgartner" is available on iHeartRadio and everywhere podcasts are heard.

