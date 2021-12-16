iHeartMedia : IHeartRadio Original Docu-Style Podcast “Was I In A Cult?” Surpasses 1 Million Downloads in First Two Months

The New Series Puts a Light Touch on a Heavy Subject with Firsthand Accounts of Survivorship, Hosted by Survivors Themselves

LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 14, 2021 - Tyler Measom, award-winning documentarian and director of Netflix's hit series, Murder Among The Mormons, and Liz Iacuzzi, writer and comedian, announced today that their new weekly docu-style iHeartRadio original podcast series "Was I In A Cult?" has reached over one million downloads in the first two months. The binge-worthy show explores real-life stories of survivorship told firsthand by individuals who unwittingly found themselves in a cult, and ultimately successfully escaped.

Each episode features a different guest who shares their journey with Measom and Iacuzzi - both cult survivors themselves. A takeoff from the traditionally dark cult narrative, "Was I In A Cult?" weaves Measom's documentary storytelling background with Iacuzzi's introspective comedy chops resulting in a show that brings levity to a sobering subject in order to humanize the cultic experience. The podcast chronicles each guests personal journey from cult victim to thriving survivor with dramatic, sometimes comedic, inspirationally empowering stories that celebrate the resilience of the human spirit.

"The retelling of a cult experience can often be so darkly serious, because of course cults are incredibly dark and serious, but it almost becomes somewhat of an illusive anecdote - like it's something that could never happen to you," says Iacuzzi. "We want to bring this topic back down to earth with insightful interviews and a good dose of humor to create a more approachable conversation surrounding cults."

Season One has a 20-episode slate and welcomes cult survivors from both well-known and lesser-known cults, including: Mormonism, NXIVM, Jehovah's Witnesses, Children of God, The Mel Lyman Family, Apostolic Brethren, The Black Israelites, Enthusiastic Sobriety, family cults, MLM cults, and more. Hosts Tyler Measom and Liz Iacuzzi also share their personal cult experiences - 24 years in the Mormon church for Measom, and a dangerously dogmatic acting class in Los Angeles for Iacuzzi.

"No one ever signs up for a cult, but almost everyone is vulnerable enough to be manipulated into joining one because it generally starts with love and acceptance - something we all strive for," says Measom. "While our show digs into a wide variety of cults, we always see this common thread woven into the tapestry of abuse. It may even leave some or our audience members asking themselves, 'wait...was I in a cult?'"

"Was I In A Cult?" is available now on iHeartRadio and everywhere podcasts are heard, with new episodes dropping every Wednesday.

