iHeartMedia : IHeartRadio and Alicia Silverstone to Launch “The Real Heal,” a New Podcast Exploring Health and Healing on March 10

WHAT: Hosted by actress, activist and author Alicia Silverstone, "The Real Heal" is a new iHeartRadio podcast produced by FRQNCY Media dedicated to cutting through the noise and teaching us how to truly heal. Each week, Silverstone will sit down with a guest to talk candidly about health and healing through the lens of topics like self-love, nurturing children, ocean conservation and more.

Guests will include a range of experts and curious souls alike -- featuring filmmaker Kevin Smith, parenting expert Dr. Laura Markham, restaurateur Pinky Cole and more.

WHO:Alicia Silverstone, an American actress best known for her role in the teen comedy "Clueless." Alicia is the co-creator of myKind Organics, and author of two books: The Kind Diet (2009) and The Kind Mama (2014). "The Real Heal with Alicia Silverstone" is distributed by the iHeartPodcast Network.

WHEN: The first episode will be released on Thursday, March 10, with new episodes every Thursday. Listen to the official trailer now HERE.

WHERE: "The Real Heal with Alicia Silverstone" will be available on iHeartRadio and everywhere podcasts are heard.

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/1119-the-real-heal-with-alicia-92746734/

