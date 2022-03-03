Log in
iHeartMedia : IHeartRadio and Alicia Silverstone to Launch “The Real Heal,” a New Podcast Exploring Health and Healing on March 10

03/03/2022 | 11:01am EST
iHeartRadio and Alicia Silverstone to Launch "The Real Heal," a New Podcast Exploring Health and Healing on March 10

Download Cover Art HERE

Listen to the trailer HERE

WHAT: Hosted by actress, activist and author Alicia Silverstone, "The Real Heal" is a new iHeartRadio podcast produced by FRQNCY Media dedicated to cutting through the noise and teaching us how to truly heal. Each week, Silverstone will sit down with a guest to talk candidly about health and healing through the lens of topics like self-love, nurturing children, ocean conservation and more.

Guests will include a range of experts and curious souls alike -- featuring filmmaker Kevin Smith, parenting expert Dr. Laura Markham, restaurateur Pinky Cole and more.

WHO:Alicia Silverstone, an American actress best known for her role in the teen comedy "Clueless." Alicia is the co-creator of myKind Organics, and author of two books: The Kind Diet (2009) and The Kind Mama (2014). "The Real Heal with Alicia Silverstone" is distributed by the iHeartPodcast Network.

WHEN: The first episode will be released on Thursday, March 10, with new episodes every Thursday. Listen to the official trailer now HERE.

WHERE: "The Real Heal with Alicia Silverstone" will be available on iHeartRadio and everywhere podcasts are heard.

TRAILER:

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/1119-the-real-heal-with-alicia-92746734/

PODCAST PLAYER EMBED CODE:

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/1119-the-real-heal-with-alicia-92746734/?embed=true" frameborder="0">

ABOUT FRQNCY MEDIA

FRQNCY Media Co. is a podcast production and audio innovation company that specializes in richly narrative podcasts that help to heal, enlighten, or uplift through the power of sound. Since its launch in 2018, FRQNCY Media has built a reputation for its innovative, collaborative, and immersive approach to audio for Apple, Spotify, Coca-Cola, Vox, The Jane Goodall Institute, TurboTax, Diane von Furstenberg, and more. Alongside its core mission, FRQNCY Media is a post-Capitalist company structured to create a workplace fueled by joy and balance for those fulfilling that mission. https://frqncy.media

About iHeartMedia, Inc.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ: IHRT) is the number one audio company in the United States, reaching nine out of 10 Americans every month. It consists of three business groups.

With its quarter of a billion monthly listeners, the iHeartMedia Multiplatform Group has a greater reach than any other media company in the U.S. Its leadership position in audio extends across multiple platforms, including more than 860 live broadcast stations in over 160 markets nationwide; its National Sales organization; and the company's live and virtual events business. It also includes Premiere Networks, the industry's largest Networks business, with its Total Traffic and Weather Network (TTWN); and BIN: Black Information Network, the first and only 24/7 national and local all news audio service for the Black community. iHeartMedia also leads the audio industry in analytics, targeting and attribution for its marketing partners with its SmartAudio suite of data targeting and attribution products using data from its massive consumer base.

The iHeartMedia Digital Audio Group includes the company's fast-growing podcasting business -- iHeartMedia is the number one podcast publisher in downloads, unique listeners, revenue and earnings -- as well as its industry-leading iHeartRadio digital service, available across more than 250 platforms and 2,000 devices; the company's digital sites, newsletters, digital services and programs; its digital advertising technology companies; and its audio industry-leading social media footprint.

The company's Audio & Media Services reportable segment includes Katz Media Group, the nation's largest media representation company, and RCS, the world's leading provider of broadcast and webcast software.

Visit iHeartMedia.com for more company information.

Disclaimer

iHeartMedia Inc. published this content on 03 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 March 2022 16:00:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
