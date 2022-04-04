iHeartMedia : IHeartRadio and Propagate Content Announces, “Return to the Shadows,” A “Shadowhunters” Rewatch Podcast Hosted by Katherine McNamara and Dominic Sherwood



WHO: iHeartRadio, the No. 1 podcast publisher globally according to Podtrac, and Propagate Content today announced a new podcast titled "Return to the Shadows with Katherine McNamara and Dominic Sherwood." The podcast will revisit Shadowhunters the hit fantasy series that launched the Freeform network and ran for three seasons, and whose premature ending sparked a worldwide #SaveShadowhunters campaign. Returning to their time as leading duo Clary Fray and Jace Wayland, McNamara and Sherwood will delve into the Shadow World, highlighting stories from the set, favorite plotlines, and the show's legacy - kept alive by millions across the globe.

Fans can expect conversations with many of McNamara and Sherwood's former castmates including Alberto Rosende, Matthew Dadario, and Harry Shum Jr, as well as guest stars, producers, writers, and crew. "Return to the Shadows" is distributed by the iHeartPodcast Network.

"Return to the Shadows" is produced by Propagate Content. Executive producers are Linh Le, Katherine McNamara and Dominic Sherwood. Senior producers are Liz Hayes and Diego Tapia. Episodes are produced by Kristin Vermilya, Emily Carr and Hannah Harris with original music by Alex Kinsey.

WHAT: Return to the Shadows will bring fans into the Shadow World like never before, diving deep into Shadowhunters, the show that ended way too soon. Kat and Dom will uncover interesting facts, analyze episodes, and fill your eardrums with behind-the-scenes memories that will blow your mind. Cast, crew, fans, and friends will join our hosts along the way, giving fans the fourth season, they always wanted.

WHEN: "Return to The Shadows" will debut on April 11, 2022 with new episodes airing each Monday. Official trailer available now.

WHERE: Check out the podcast trailer HERE. The podcast is available on iHeartRadio and all other platforms.

PODCAST PLAYER EMBED CODE:

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/1119-return-to-the-shadows-wit-94602549/?embed=true"

frameborder="0">

About Propagate

Founded in 2015 by Ben Silverman and Howard T. Owens, who pioneered the global format business in the late 1990s, Propagate has offices in Los Angeles, New York and Paris. Its recent credits "Rebelde Way" for Netflix, "UNTOLD" for Netflix, the FOX drama "Our Kind of People," starring Yaya DaCosta and Morris Chestnut, "Animals on the Loose: A You vs. the Wild Interactive Movie," starring Bear Grylls for Netflix, "Escape the Undertaker," an interactive movie starring WWE superstars for Netflix, "Notre Dame: Our Lady of Paris" for ABC and "Go-Big Show" on TBS, and the upcoming "American Song Contest" on NBC, as well as the unscripted "November 13: Attack on Paris" "Haunted" and "Prank Encounters" for Netflix, and "In Search Of" and "Kings of Pain" for the History Channel. In scripted, "Blood and Treasure" and "Broke" for CBS, "Charmed" for The CW, "Let's Be Real" for Fox and the upcoming "Zorro" television series for NBC. Propagate also created and produced the podcast, "An Oral History of The Office" for Spotify. Propagate's expanding portfolio of companies includes Electus ("You vs. Wild", "Running Wild With Bear Grylls," "Jane the Virgin," "Fashion Star"), Big Breakfast ("Adam Ruins Everything", "Hot Date"), Notional ("Chopped" franchise), and talent management firms Artists First, Authentic Talent & Literary Management and Select Management Group.

About iHeartMedia, Inc.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ: IHRT) is the number one audio company in the United States, reaching nine out of 10 Americans every month. It consists of three business groups.

With its quarter of a billion monthly listeners, the iHeartMedia Multiplatform Group has a greater reach than any other media company in the U.S. Its leadership position in audio extends across multiple platforms, including more than 860 live broadcast stations in over 160 markets nationwide; its National Sales organization; and the company's live and virtual events business. It also includes Premiere Networks, the industry's largest Networks business, with its Total Traffic and Weather Network (TTWN); and BIN: Black Information Network, the first and only 24/7 national and local all news audio service for the Black community. iHeartMedia also leads the audio industry in analytics, targeting and attribution for its marketing partners with its SmartAudio suite of data targeting and attribution products using data from its massive consumer base.

The iHeartMedia Digital Audio Group includes the company's fast-growing podcasting business -- iHeartMedia is the number one podcast publisher in downloads, unique listeners, revenue and earnings -- as well as its industry-leading iHeartRadio digital service, available across more than 250 platforms and 2,000 devices; the company's digital sites, newsletters, digital services and programs; its digital advertising technology companies; and its audio industry-leading social media footprint.

The company's Audio & Media Services reportable segment includes Katz Media Group, the nation's largest media representation company, and RCS, the world's leading provider of broadcast and webcast software.

Visit iHeartMedia.com for more company information.