    IHRT   US45174J5092

IHEARTMEDIA, INC.

(IHRT)
iHeartMedia, Inc. : to Report Quarterly Financial Results on August 5, 2021

07/20/2021 | 04:32pm EDT
iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ: IHRT) announced today that on Thursday August 5th, 2021, it will issue financial results for the quarter ending June 30, 2021. The company will conduct a conference call at 4:30 p.m. (ET), following the release of its earnings announcement to discuss its financial results and business outlook.

A live audio webcast of the call will be available on the Investors homepage of iHeartMedia’s website (https://investors.iheartmedia.com/) beginning at 4:30 p.m. (ET) on August 5th. The conference call can also be accessed by dialing (833) 350-1328 (domestic) or +1 236 389-2425 (international) using PIN number 7591477. Please call at least five minutes in advance to ensure that you are connected prior to the call.

An audio replay of the call will be available beginning at 7:30 p.m. (ET) on August 5th in the Events & Presentations section of iHeartMedia’s Investors home page, and at (800) 585-8367 (domestic) or +1 416 621-4642 (international) using PIN number 7591477. The audio replay will be available for a period of thirty days.

The earnings release and any other information related to the call will be accessible on the Investors home page of iHeartMedia’s website.

About iHeartMedia, Inc.

iHeartMedia, Inc. [Nasdaq: IHRT] is the leading audio media company in America, reaching over 250 million people each month. It is number one in both broadcast and digital streaming radio as well as podcasting and audio ad tech and includes three business segments: The iHeartMedia Multiplatform Group; the iHeartMedia Digital Audio Group; and the Audio and Media Services Group. Visit iHeartMedia.com for more company information.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 402 M - -
Net income 2021 -170 M - -
Net Debt 2021 5 600 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -20,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3 215 M 3 215 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,59x
EV / Sales 2022 2,16x
Nbr of Employees 9 588
Free-Float 71,2%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 24,45 $
Average target price 30,44 $
Spread / Average Target 24,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert W. Pittman Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Richard J. Bressler President, Chief Operating Officer, CFO & Director
Stephen F. Mills Global Chief Information Officer
James A. Rasulo Lead Independent Director
Gary Barber Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IHEARTMEDIA, INC.89.60%3 562
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)-4.54%324 050
COMCAST CORPORATION9.83%259 210
VIACOMCBS INC.7.00%28 512
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP1.01%15 816
FORMULA ONE GROUP8.29%11 186