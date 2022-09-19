iHeartMedia : The 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival Reveals Celebrity Presenters and Attendees

iHeartRadio and Capital One Announce Free Official NFTs of the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival<_o3a_p>

WHAT: On Friday, September 23 and Saturday, September 24, iHeartMedia celebrates the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival with an iconic two-day line-up of performances. Today, iHeartMedia reveals its superstar list of presenters and attendees at the iHeartRadio Music Festival and Daytime Stage. Additionally, iHeartRadio and Capital One announced they have joined together to create free official NFTs of the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival. <_o3a_p>

WHO: Celebrity presenters for the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival include Alexis Mateo and Coco Montrese from RuPaul's Drag Race, Ben Higgins, Bethany Joy Lenz, Drew Sidora, Dixie D'Amelio, Hayley Kiyoko, Hilarie Burton, JAX, Jennie Garth, Kristin Cavallari, Kyle Richards, Lance Bass, Leslie Jones, Lisa Ann Walter and Sheryl Lee Ralph from Abbott Elementary, Sophia Bush, Teddi Mellencamp, The Miz, and Tori Spelling.<_o3a_p>

Celebrity attendees include Ashley Reyes from The CW's Walker, Bob Guiney, Christy Carlson Romano, Genevieve Parisi, Jason Tartick, Jenna Ushkowitz, Katherine McNamara from The CW's Walker Independence, Kevin McHale, Matt Barr from The CW's Walker Independence, Meghan King, Michelle Young, Rachel Recchia, Rider Strong, Scott Patterson, Victoria Fuller, and Will Friedle.

The epic two-day main stage event will be hosted by Ryan Seacrest and will feature performances by Avril Lavigne, Black Eyed Peas, Halsey, Lionel Richie, LL COOL J feat. DJ Z-Trip, Luke Combs, Maren Morris, Megan Thee Stallion, Morgan Wallen, Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, Pitbull, Sam Smith, Sean Diddy Combs and The Black Keys.

The 2022 Daytime Stage will take place on Saturday, September 24 at the new immersive event and entertainment district, AREA15 in Las Vegas and will feature live performances from Avril Lavigne, Maggie Rogers, 5 Seconds of Summer, Big Time Rush, Girl in Red, Lauv, Chlöe, Willow, JAX, Chase Rice, Latto, Carly Pearce, Ryan Hurd, GAYLE and Lauren Spencer-Smith, with more to be announced. In addition to live performances from today's hottest artists, the Daytime Stage will also include fan zones and interactive experiences by iHeartRadio's brand partners.

Each night, the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival will broadcast live for fans via iHeartMedia radio stations throughout the country across more than 150 markets, on iHeartRadio.com and on the iHeartRadio app. In addition, The CW will exclusively livestream both nights of the festival via The CW app and CWTV.com. The CW Network will broadcast a two-night television special on Friday, October 7 and Saturday, October 8 from 8-10 p.m. ET/PT.<_o3a_p>

Proud partners of this year's event include Arrowhead® Brand 100% Mountain Spring Water, Audible - The home of storytelling, Capital One, Coors Light, The CW, Famous Footwear, The Hartford Small Business Insurance, Hyundai, M&M's®, T-Mobile, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., with more to be announced.

<_o3a_p>

WHEN: Friday, September 23, 2022 and Saturday, September 24, 2022

WHERE: iHeartRadio Music Festival T-Mobile Arena (3780 Las Vegas Blvd. South Las Vegas, NV 89158)

Daytime Stage at the iHeartRadio Music Festival AREA15 (3215 S Rancho Dr Las Vegas, NV 89102)<_o3a_p>

MORE: iHeartRadio and Capital One have joined together to create free official NFTs of the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival. All fans will have two opportunities to own the unique 3D collectibles and Capital One Cardholders are eligible for an exclusive NFT that unlocks a chance to score a VIP trip and tickets to next year's iHeartRadio Music Festival. <_o3a_p>

The first NFT will be available from September 19 to September 21, or while supplies last, and there will be two different NFTs dropping in that period. <_o3a_p>

The first is an iconic collectible iHeartRadio Music Festival NFT that will be available to anyone. Only 5,000 NFTs will be available to redeem. <_o3a_p>

The second is for Capital One Cardholders only who will enter the first six digits of their card number and unlock the chance to score their free NFT. Those who successfully redeem their iHeartRadio Music Festival Cardholder NFT will be automatically entered to win a VIP trip and tickets to the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival. Only 500 NFTs will be available to redeem and there will only be three lucky winners selected for a VIP trip and tickets to the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival. <_o3a_p>

Fans can enter for a chance to win at iHeartRadio.com/CapitalOneNFT <_o3a_p>

The second NFT drop will be for anyone attending this year's iHeartRadio Music Festival. Fans on site can enter by scanning a QR code for a chance to redeem an NFT, with 1,000 available each night. Additionally, one lucky winner who successfully redeems this NFT will receive three VIP flyaway trips to a 2022 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Show, iHeartRadio ALTer Ego 2023 and iHeartCountry Festival 2023. More information will be shared at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival. <_o3a_p>

iHeartRadio Music Festival and Capital One NFTs are free; no purchase necessary.<_o3a_p>

Tickets for the iHeartRadio Music Festival and Daytime Stage are on sale now to the general public via AXS.com.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

