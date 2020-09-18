iHeartMedia : The Black Effect Podcast Network Names Dollie S. Bishop President Of Production And Creative Development

The Historic First-Of-Its-Kind Joint Venture Partnership Between iHeartMedia and Radio Hall-Of-Famer Charlamagne Tha God Was Developed To Amplify Black Voices, Celebrate Black Creators And Invest In The Black Community, With Culturally Relevant Content Across A Variety Of Genres

New York - September 17, 2020 - The Black Effect Podcast Network announced today that Dollie S. Bishop has been named President of Production and Creative Development, effective immediately. Announced earlier this month and set to launch this fall, The Black Effect Podcast Network is a historic joint venture partnership between iHeartMedia and Charlamagne Tha God that is positioned to become the world's largest podcast publisher dedicated to Black listeners, bringing together the most influential and trusted voices in Black culture for stimulating conversations around social justice, pop culture, sports, mental health, news, comedy and more.

As the President of Production and Creative Development, Bishop will work directly with Charlamagne Tha God and oversee the team of producers as well as the editorial direction of the new multi-genre network including its podcast lineup and luminous roster of marquee culture-shifting voices. In addition, Bishop will assist with identifying and recruiting new creators and talent to develop limited series podcasts to support upcoming films, music releases and other related projects.

'Dollie is a creative force who motivates and inspires people to be the very best version of themselves,' said Charlamagne. 'Her creative instincts and recruiting and development skills are exactly what we need to ensure that The Black Effect Network becomes an unparalleled leader in podcasting. Dollie is a talent magnet. She brings a unique expertise that will help shape our way forward. It's a genuine privilege to have her at the helm as we continue to grow and evolve The Black Effect Podcast Network.'

Bishop's new position at The Black Effect Podcast Network marks her first role in the audio industry. She is an accomplished TV and events producer whose experience ranges from development to post-production, with an eye for creating innovative projects that appeal to a diverse audience. Bishop is the creator and producer of Oxygen's 2016 hit docu-series, 'Like A Boss,' which follows the assistants of some of the biggest urban media power players in Atlanta. She has worked on a wide range television formats including reality TV, docu-series, in-studio productions and live broadcasting. Her extensive production background includes having produced on 'TeenNick Top 10,' a weekly roundup of the hottest music videos, the MTV Video Music Awards and MTV's hit shows 'Ridiculousness' and 'Wild 'N Out.' Bishop also worked on Lifetime's hit reality television series, 'Married at First Sight.' Previously, she worked for Nick Cannon's NCredible Entertainment, where she developed and shot pilots and sizzles; oversaw live events; and built and maintained relationships with external producers and production companies.

'I'm grateful for the opportunity to embark on this unprecedented journey with The Black Effect Podcast Network,' said Bishop. 'As the head of the Network, I'm privileged to be able to give Black voices the creative and cultural freedom to speak unapologetically in a space where their voices can be real, where their creativity and talent can be rewarded, and where our listeners can be uplifted and informed, respected and appreciated. I cannot thank Charlamagne enough for his visionary leadership in this timely, critically important, history-making endeavor.'

All shows on The Black Effect Podcast Network will be distributed through the iHeartPodcast Network which is home to more than 750 original podcasts. With over 225 million downloads each month, iHeartRadio is the leading podcast publisher according to Podtrac, with a substantial lead over the next largest commercial podcaster. iHeartPodcasts span every category from business, sports, spirituality and technology to entertainment, family, comedy and true crime - and everything in between - making iHeartRadio the largest publisher of podcast content in the world. iHeartPodcasts are distributed on all major podcast platforms, including the iHeartRadio app.

About The Black Effect Podcast Network

The Black Effect Podcast Network is a transformative network founded by renowned cultural architect, executive producer, bestselling author, and media mogul Charlamagne Tha God. In a historic joint venture with the world's number one commercial podcast publisher, iHeartMedia, Charlamagne and iHeartMedia created the groundbreaking first-ever Black Effect Podcast Network, celebrating the most important Black culture-shapers on the planet-in education, politics, entertainment, sports and pop culture. The Black Effect Podcast Network gives rise to emerging and established content creators and storytellers whose perspective and creative vision have been marginalized and overlooked while serving an audience that has been underserved. The Black Effect Podcast Network helps its partners define their place in culture through influence, ideas, and experiences that engage, inspire, inform and empower

About Charlamagne Tha God

Charlamagne Tha God is one of the most potent, influential, and authoritative voices in media today. He is the widely coveted, outspoken, thought-provoking co-host of the hottest nationally-syndicated radio show in the U.S., 'The Breakfast Club,' heard by over 4.5 million listeners each week. Charlamagne's production company, CTHAGOD World Productions, discovers and advocates for original content and emerging talent who resonate with popular culture long before they are recognized mainstream. A cultural architect and executive producer, Charlamagne is the co-host of the popular podcast, 'Brilliant Idiots,'. He is a New York Times bestselling author of the book, 'Black Privilege' and global bestseller 'Shook One,' which propelled him to become one of the world's leading voices in the mental health discussion. Charlamagne will be inducted into the Radio Hall of Fame in October.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ: IHRT) is the number one audio company in the United States, reaching nine out of 10 Americans every month - and with its quarter of a billion monthly listeners, has a greater reach than any other media company in the U.S. The company's leadership position in audio extends across multiple platforms, including more than 850 live broadcast stations in over 160 markets nationwide; through its iHeartRadio digital service available across more than 250 platforms and 2,000 devices; through its influencers; social; branded iconic live music events; other digital products and newsletters; and podcasts as the #1 commercial podcast publisher. iHeartMedia also leads the audio industry in analytics, targeting and attribution for its marketing partners with its SmartAudio product, using data from its massive consumer base. Visit iHeartMedia.com for more company information.