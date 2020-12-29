iHeartMedia : VSiN and iHeartMedia Announce Wide-Ranging Multimedia Partnership to Bring Free Sports Betting Content to More Listeners, Across More Devices

Partnership Dramatically Expands VSiN's Audio Reach Through New Live Streaming iHeartRadio Station and Accelerates Efforts to Ramp Podcasting and Betcasting

LAS VEGAS and NEW YORK - December 29, 2020 - VSiN, The Sports Betting Network, today announced the expansion of its partnership with iHeartMedia to significantly increase its audio reach. As part of this wide-ranging multimedia partnership, on January 1, 2021 VSiN will move its dedicated streaming radio station to iHeartRadio, the leading all-in-one free digital music, streaming radio and podcasting platform, bringing VSiN's unique coverage of the sports betting markets to more listeners than ever, completely free for the first time.

'We're thrilled to build on the success we've had with iHeart on the podcasting and betcasting front to announce an expanded partnership that will help us offer a better product to a broader audience for free,' said Brian Musburger, founder and CEO of VSiN. 'We believe that removing the subscription hurdle on audio platforms will launch the critical next chapter for us on a technologically ubiquitous platform and set us up for 24/7 live programming in the very near term. This not only allows VSiN to get to more listeners on more devices but also to capture more advertising revenue as legalized sports betting continues its rapid spread across the U.S.'

Building on the incredible momentum experienced over the past several months, VSiN is capitalizing on the expanded audiences and business opportunities offered by this new partnership with iHeartRadio. The components of this partnership include:

Dedicated live iHeartRadio station - VSiN will broadcast live daily on iHeartRadio from sports books and gaming properties in Las Vegas and around the country. VSiN offers credible, straight forward sports betting information from authoritative sources who will share and discuss real-time news, analysis and data to inform and entertain sports fans, providing insights into how the lines are made.

Podcasts - The No. 1 podcast publisher will distribute VSiN's current shows through the iHeartPodcast Network, plus iHeartRadio and VSiN will collaborate on the development of new upcoming sports betting podcasts.

Betcasts - The recently debuted EPL BetCast Radio brings real-time sports betting audio content directly to fans of the world's most popular sport, soccer. The innovative new bestcasting product leverages iHeartRadio's advanced technology platform to stream high quality, low latency audio feeds that are essential for delivering timely sports betting news and information. The live audio broadcast brings one marquee soccer match each week throughout the 2020-21 season. The partnership will also include the launch of several new sports betcasts.

'VSiN is at the forefront of the sports betting industry, delivering the most credible content in the industry since it launched in 2017,' said Darren Davis, President of iHeartRadio and iHeartMedia Network Groups. 'iHeartRadio is the ideal platform to enable this team to reach an even larger audience, and to educate and entertain more sports fans on the betting industry.'

The free VSiN streaming station will begin on January 1, 2021 on iHeartRadio just as the ball drops at 12a ET. Anyone interested in the most credible and actionable sports betting news, analysis and insights available can visit https://www.vsin.com/iHeart/ to learn how to listen for free using any one of hundreds of iHeartRadio-enabled devices. Until then, the network will continue to air as a subscription service of SiriusXM, which has been VSiN's live audio home since February 2017, more than 15 months before the Supreme Court ruling allowing states to legalize sports betting.

About VSiN

VSiN, The Sports Betting Network, is the first sports media company dedicated to providing news, analysis and proprietary data to the millions of Americans who bet on sports and make gambling a multibillion-dollar industry.

Fueled by award-winning broadcasters and legendary oddsmakers, VSiN informs and entertains these consumers whenever and wherever they want. Fans can access VSiN content through a dedicated SiriusXM Radio channel (204), Comcast Xfinity, fuboTV, Sling TV, Rogers' Sportsnet, NESN, MSG Networks, Marquee Sports Network, TuneIn, VSiN.com, and theVSiN app.

VSiN has newsroom studios in the sports books at theSouth Point Hotel, Casino and Spa and Circa Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, as well as satellite studios in leading gaming properties across the country.

About iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ: IHRT) is the number one audio company in the United States, reaching nine out of 10 Americans every month - and with its quarter of a billion monthly listeners, has a greater reach than any other media company in the U.S. The company's leadership position in audio extends across multiple platforms, including more than 850 live broadcast stations in over 160 markets nationwide; through its iHeartRadio digital service available across more than 250 platforms and 2,000 devices; through its influencers; social; branded iconic live music events; other digital products and newsletters; and podcasts as the #1 commercial podcast publisher. iHeartMedia also leads the audio industry in analytics, targeting and attribution for its marketing partners with its SmartAudio product, using data from its massive consumer base. Visit iHeartMedia.com for more company information.