iHeartMedia : and Cloud10 Media to Form Multi-Year Creative Partnership

New York - November 17, 2020 - iHeartMedia, the No. 1 commercial podcast publisher globally, and Cloud10 Media , the podcast network and production studio behind numerous hit celebrity podcasts, today announced they have partnered for a two-year production and distribution deal. The partnership will leverage Cloud10's diverse slate of curated celebrity-hosted audio programs and iHeartMedia's national cross-platform network in order to reach a wider audience of consumers across the country.

As part of the deal, all existing and upcoming Cloud10 Media podcasts including 'Busy Philipps is Doing Her Best,' 'Daddy Issues with Joe Buck and Oliver Hudson,' 'Work in Progress with Sophia Bush,' and more will be distributed by the iHeartPodcast Network and will be promoted across iHeartMedia's multiplatform network including radio, digital, social and live events.

In addition, iHeartMedia and Cloud10 Media will collaborate to develop and co-produce new audio content to harness the creative experience and innovative insight from both companies. More details on the new slate of shows will be available early next year.

Regarding the partnership, Sarna says, 'I'm honored to be partnering with such a prodigious leader in the podcast landscape and thrilled to have the opportunity to share our exciting slate of content with a widespread and diverse audience thanks to iHeartMedia's massive reach and distribution platform.'

'Partnering with iHeartMedia provides an invaluable opportunity for us to extend the reach of our content,' says Sarna. 'We're looking forward to bringing the best that Cloud10 has to offer to iHeartMedia's quarter of a billion monthly listeners while also collaborating with iHeart's team to develop unique and compelling new audio experiences for listeners.'

Will Pearson, the COO of the iHeartPodcast Network, says, 'Sim and his team lead the way in developing the most engaging celebrity-driven podcast content in the industry. We are excited to team up with Cloud10 Media to create innovative new audio experiences for our listeners and bring them even more of the shows they crave.'

About Cloud10 Media

Cloud10 Media is a full-service podcast network that not only provides on-demand audio listeners a definitive outlet for curated podcast discovery, but also offers talent personalized, hands-on support and expertise for every step of the podcasting process, including production, editorial, and sales. Creators thrive with Cloud10's 360-degree suite of services, support, and boutique-level assistance from conception to exhibition, while podcast audiences delight in the high-quality audio content. With an ever-growing roster of uniquely crafted podcasts, including Busy Philipps is Doing Her Best, Work in Progress with Sophia Bush, Joe Buck and Oliver Hudson Have Daddy Issues, and The Endless Honeymoon Podcast with Natasha Leggero & Moshe Kasher, among others, Cloud10 is proud to stand at the helm of a rapidly growing podcast movement. Cloud10 is led by founder and CEO Sim Sarna, who previously launched chart-topping podcasts Sibling Revelry and Anna Faris is Unqualified.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ: IHRT) is the number one audio company in the United States, reaching nine out of 10 Americans every month - and with its quarter of a billion monthly listeners, has a greater reach than any other media company in the U.S. The company's leadership position in audio extends across multiple platforms, including more than 850 live broadcast stations in over 160 markets nationwide; through its iHeartRadio digital service available across more than 250 platforms and 2,000 devices; through its influencers; social; branded iconic live music events; other digital products and newsletters; and podcasts as the #1 commercial podcast publisher. iHeartMedia also leads the audio industry in analytics, targeting and attribution for its marketing partners with its SmartAudio product, using data from its massive consumer base. Visit iHeartMedia.com for more company information.