iHeartMedia and State Farm® Collaborate on First-Ever Exclusive Arena Naming Rights in the Metaverse with iHeartLand

State Farm celebrates its 100th anniversary by looking to redefine the future of entertainment with iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia and State Farm announced today a groundbreaking partnership aimed at redefining entertainment experiences in the metaverse, beginning with Roblox. This summer, State Farm is celebrating its 100th anniversary by stepping into the metaverse in collaboration with iHeartMedia to create the future of live experiences, combining major album releases, some of the biggest hit podcasts and interactive gaming in exciting new ways for fans.

“iHeartLand is designed to break down the walls between artists, creators, brands and fans in new ways that are only possible in the metaverse,” said Conal Byrne, CEO of the iHeartMedia Digital Audio Group. “As the leading brand for music discovery and popular culture, and the No. 1 podcast publisher globally, we’re excited to build an entirely new world for our biggest creators and the biggest names in music to quite literally play with their fans. The interactive experiences players will get in iHeartLand and in this new first-of-its-kind venue will be incredibly dynamic and creative. We couldn’t be more pleased to collaborate with State Farm given their history of innovation in marketing and desire to continue creating memorable experiences for consumers – and given our companies’ shared fundamental focus on community and neighbors, there was truly no other brand we’d choose to embark on this project with.”

“State Farm shares in the excitement,” says Rand Harbert, Chief Agency, Sales & Marketing Officer. “As the quintessential good neighbor, it only makes sense for State Farm to join the virtual neighborhood that is the metaverse. We’re excited to work with iHeartMedia to meet consumers where they are in a way only our two brands can. Together, we aim to create a space where fans can compete and collaborate to unlock once-in-a-lifetime experiences in a virtually limitless world of entertainment in iHeartLand.”

iHeartLand will be the premier destination in the metaverse for fans to interact with artists and creators while learning how to build their own music empire through competition, collaboration and connection with the biggest names in music, podcasting and entertainment. To celebrate its launch, the new arena will kick off a steady drumbeat of events where fans can expect performances, new music drops, interactive podcasts, exclusive collectible merch and special access to VIP experiences curated exclusively for metaverse players. Additional details about iHeartLand and the performance and event lineup will be announced closer to launch.

About iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia, Inc. [Nasdaq: IHRT] is the leading audio media company in America, reaching over 90% of Americans every month, and has a portfolio of unmatched consumer brands and industry-leading events. iHeart’s broadcast radio assets alone have more consumer reach in the U.S. than any other media outlet; twice the reach of the next largest broadcast radio company; and over four times the ad-enabled reach of the largest digital only audio service. iHeart is the largest podcast publisher according to Podtrac, with more downloads than the next four podcast publishers combined; has the number one social footprint among audio players, with seven times more followers than the next audio media brand; and is the only fully integrated audio ad tech solution across broadcast, streaming and podcasts. The company continues to leverage its strong audience connection and unparalleled consumer reach to build new platforms, products and services. Visit iHeartMedia.com for more company information.

About State Farm®

For 100 years, the mission of State Farm has and continues to be to help people manage the risks of everyday life, recover from the unexpected, and realize their dreams. State Farm and its affiliates are the largest providers of auto and home insurance in the United States. Its 19,300 agents and nearly 55,000 employees serve approximately 86 million policies and accounts – which includes auto, fire, life, health, commercial policies and financial services accounts. Commercial auto insurance, along with coverage for renters, business owners, boats and motorcycles, is available. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company is the parent of the State Farm family of companies. State Farm is ranked No. 39 on the 2021 Fortune 500 list of largest companies. For more information, please visit http://www.statefarm.com.

