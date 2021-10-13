Log in
iHeartMedia : “Real-Time Crime,” A New iHeartRadio Original Podcast

10/13/2021 | 01:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
"Real-Time Crime," A New iHeartRadio Original Podcast

Top Clubhouse Creator Leah Lamarr And TV Personality And Influencer Teddi Mellencamp Host New Weekly Crime Investigation Podcast

Listen Now HERE

WHO: iHeartMedia, the No. 1 podcast publisher globally according to Podtrac, comedian, actress and Clubhouse App Icon Leah Lamarr, known for creating the premiere comedy venue on Clubhouse Hot On The Mic, and TV personality and influencer Teddi Mellencamp today debut an all-new weekly crime investigation podcast series.

WHAT: "Real-Time Crime" is an iHeartRadio Original Podcast hosted by Lamarr and Mellencamp who embark on a quest to unravel unsolved mysteries and delve into current criminal trials in real time. The two will be joined by investigative professionals who will help listeners understand what goes into a high-profile case.

WHEN: Listeners can hear the podcast now, with new episodes posting each Tuesday.

WHERE: "Real-Time Crime" is available on iHeartRadio and everywhere podcasts are heard and is distributed by the iHeartPodcast Network.

PODCAST PLAYER EMBED:

COVER ART: Download the official cover art HERE

About iHeartMedia, Inc.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ: IHRT) is the number one audio company in the United States, reaching nine out of 10 Americans every month. It consists of three business groups.

With its quarter of a billion monthly listeners, the iHeartMedia Multiplatform Group has a greater reach than any other media company in the U.S. Its leadership position in audio extends across multiple platforms, including more than 860 live broadcast stations in over 160 markets nationwide; its National Sales organization; and the company's live and virtual events business. It also includes Premiere Networks, the industry's largest Networks business, with its Total Traffic and Weather Network (TTWN); and BIN: Black Information Network, the first and only 24/7 national and local all news audio service for the Black community. iHeartMedia also leads the audio industry in analytics, targeting and attribution for its marketing partners with its SmartAudio suite of data targeting and attribution products using data from its massive consumer base.

The iHeartMedia Digital Audio Group includes the company's fast-growing podcasting business -- iHeartMedia is the number one podcast publisher in downloads, unique listeners, revenue and earnings -- as well as its industry-leading iHeartRadio digital service, available across more than 250 platforms and 2,000 devices; the company's digital sites, newsletters, digital services and programs; its digital advertising technology companies; and its audio industry-leading social media footprint.

The company's Audio & Media Services reportable segment includes Katz Media Group, the nation's largest media representation company, and RCS, the world's leading provider of broadcast and webcast software.

Visit iHeartMedia.com for more company information.

Disclaimer

iHeartMedia Inc. published this content on 13 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 October 2021 17:31:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
