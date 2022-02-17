iHeartMedia : “Why Am I Telling You This? with Bill Clinton” Returns, February 17

Season Two of "Why Am I Telling You This?", an iHeartRadio original podcast benefiting programs of the Clinton Foundation, features award-winning artists, writers, athletes, activists, and more in conversation with President Bill Clinton.

Listen to the Season Two Premiere with President Clinton and Grammy Award-Winning Singer-Songwriter and Guitarist, Jason Isbell: LINK

NEW YORK - February 17, 2022 - iHeartMedia, the No. 1 podcast publisher globally, and the Clinton Foundation announced today that the critically-acclaimed podcast, "Why Am I Telling You This? with Bill Clinton," returns for a second season on Thursday, February 17th.

"With deep division taking tighter and tighter hold across America and all around the world, it's clear that we all need to know each other better," said President Clinton. "So I wanted these conversations to celebrate our differences and people's unique gifts that make life interesting, but affirm that our common humanity matters more."

In the Season 2 premiere of "Why Am I Telling You This?" President Clinton is joined by one of the most acclaimed storytellers working in music today, Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter and guitarist Jason Isbell. In the episode, titled "How to Find Something to Love," Jason shares how his upbringing in rural Alabama helped him find his calling, why he feels a responsibility to speak out on issues he cares about, and how music can cut through our defenses and speak to our souls. Along the way, Jason and President Clinton talk about the challenges facing rural America, the overdose epidemic, and vaccine hesitancy-as well as Jason's most recent album "Georgia Blue" and his film acting debut in Martin Scorsese's upcoming "Killers of the Flower Moon."

Last season, President Clinton spoke with award-winning writer and producer Shonda Rhimes; U.S. Representative Grace Meng (NY-6); political strategists James Carville and Paul Begala; Grammy and Pulitzer Prize winning musician Wynton Marsalis; voting rights activist Stacey Abrams; CNN's chief medical correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta; presidential historian Douglas Brinkley; NBA legend and entrepreneur Magic Johnson; star of critically acclaimed documentary "Boys State" Steven Garza; faith leader and activist Dr. Bernice A. King; and advertising legend Roy Spence.

President Clinton, who has won multiple Grammy Awards for Best Spoken Word Album and resurrected the weekly presidential radio address, has long been at the forefront of using new platforms to engage audiences. This includes being the first presidential candidate to participate in televised town halls with MTV and interactive internet forums, partnering with the entertainment industry to advance the Clinton Foundation's early childhood literacy efforts, and creating an Emmy-nominated virtual reality film to take audiences inside the Foundation's rural development work in Africa. Additionally, President Clinton is a bestselling author of both fiction and nonfiction, including the No. 1 bestselling novels "The President is Missing" and "The President's Daughter" with James Patterson.

The collaboration with iHeartMedia benefits the Clinton Foundation's work to improve public health, create economic opportunity and empower the next generation of leaders, and builds on President Clinton's history of bringing compelling, diverse voices together through the Clinton Global Initiative.

"Why Am I Telling You This? with Bill Clinton" is a co-production of iHeartRadio, the Clinton Foundation and At Will Media and is distributed by the iHeartPodcast Network. Craig Minassian and Will Malnati serve as Executive Producers.

Building on a lifetime of public service, President Clinton established the Clinton Foundation on the simple belief that everyone deserves a chance to succeed, everyone has a responsibility to act, and we all do better when we work together. For nearly two decades, that premise has energized the work of the Foundation in overcoming complex challenges and improving the lives of people across the United States and around the world.

As an operating foundation, we work on issues directly or with strategic partners from the business, government, and nonprofit sectors to create economic opportunity, improve public health, and inspire civic engagement and service. Our programs are designed to make a real difference today while serving as proven models for tomorrow. The goal of every effort is to use available resources to get better results faster - at the lowest possible cost.

We firmly believe that when diverse groups of people bring resources together in the spirit of true cooperation, transformative ideas will emerge to drive life-changing action.

One of the fastest growing independent audio production companies in the U.S., AT WILL MEDIA is an award-winning, full-service media production company with offices in Manhattan and Los Angeles, founded in 2016 by CEO Will Malnati. With decades of combined experience in storytelling and sound design, they set the pace for the podcast industry as a partner for production services and hub for successful and critically acclaimed originals.

In addition to producing The Clinton Foundation's Why Am I Telling You This? with Bill Clinton", some of their partners and clients include The New York Times, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Marriott, Verizon, Entertainment Weekly, GQ, Morgan Stanley, Bleacher Report, and Viacom/CBS. They received a nomination for "Best Branded Podcast" at the iHeartRadio Podcast Awards for The Atlantic Magazine's podcast The Future According to Now, Season 2.

Their originals include the webby-award nominated scripted series 14 Days with Felicity starring Jordan Klepper and Helene York, and the highly anticipated Sorry Charlie Miller in February 2021.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ: IHRT) is the number one audio company in the United States, reaching nine out of 10 Americans every month. It consists of three business groups.

With its quarter of a billion monthly listeners, the iHeartMedia Multiplatform Group has a greater reach than any other media company in the U.S. Its leadership position in audio extends across multiple platforms, including more than 860 live broadcast stations in over 160 markets nationwide; its National Sales organization; and the company's live and virtual events business. It also includes Premiere Networks, the industry's largest Networks business, with its Total Traffic and Weather Network (TTWN); and BIN: Black Information Network, the first and only 24/7 national and local all news audio service for the Black community. iHeartMedia also leads the audio industry in analytics, targeting and attribution for its marketing partners with its SmartAudio suite of data targeting and attribution products using data from its massive consumer base.

The iHeartMedia Digital Audio Group includes the company's fast-growing podcasting business -- iHeartMedia is the number one podcast publisher in downloads, unique listeners, revenue and earnings -- as well as its industry-leading iHeartRadio digital service, available across more than 250 platforms and 2,000 devices; the company's digital sites, newsletters, digital services and programs; its digital advertising technology companies; and its audio industry-leading social media footprint.

The company's Audio & Media Services reportable segment includes Katz Media Group, the nation's largest media representation company, and RCS, the world's leading provider of broadcast and webcast software.

Visit iHeartMedia.com for more company information.