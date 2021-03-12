Log in
IHeartMedia, Inc.

IHEARTMEDIA, INC.

(IHRT)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

iHeartMedia : Names Nicky Sparrow Senior Vice President of Multicultural Sales

03/12/2021 | 02:09pm EST
iHeartMedia Names Nicky Sparrow Senior Vice President of Multicultural Sales

New York, NY - March 12, 2021 - iHeartMedia announced today that Nicky Sparrow has been named iHeartMedia's Senior Vice President of Multicultural Sales for the Markets Group, effective immediately. Sparrow will report to Julie Donohue, President of Multi-Market Partnerships and will be based out of Jacksonville, Florida.

In her new role, Sparrow will be responsible for leading multicultural ad sales revenue for the Markets Group division by leveraging iHeartMedia's unparalleled assets including radio, digital, podcasting and events. Sparrow will apply her deep knowledge of multicultural audiences and strong relationships with multicultural ad agencies and brands to build, drive, influence and execute strategic multicultural initiatives across the iHeartMedia sales organization.

'As the leader in audio, it's important to ensure that our markets represent the growing multicultural communities we all live in and that we continue to reach and connect with diverse audiences,' said Donohue. 'Nicky continues to demonstrate strong leadership skills and with her expansive experience, expertise in sales and vision for creating an innovative, strategic focus on our multicultural audiences, I am fully confident she is the person to lead our multicultural sales efforts.'

'I'm thrilled for this next step in my career,' said Sparrow. 'I've been with iHeartMedia for more than 20 years, and I can't wait to take my experience and strong relationships with partners and advertisers to further deliver and create innovative and effective multicultural opportunities for our consumers that will not only grow our portfolio of assets, but represent and truly connect with our diverse audiences.'

Sparrow is a media veteran with more than 20 years of sales experience, serving in multiple high-level management sales roles across major markets including Jacksonville, New Orleans, Memphis and Tallahassee. She most recently served as the Market President for iHeartMedia Jacksonville where she worked closely with key advertising and marketing partners to create and deliver unique, effective opportunities to reach consumers through iHeartMedia's unmatched assets, including on-air, online, digital assets, personality endorsements and live event integrations. Sparrow began her career at iHeartMedia Mississippi as a sales representative in 1999.

In addition, Sparrow's passion for giving back to her community runs deep. She volunteers as a Presenter at the Media Sales Institute where she speaks and provides mentorship to students at HBCUs discussing how a media sales department works. Sparrow is also a board member for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital as well as on the board of First Tee of North Florida.

About iHeartMedia, Inc.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ: IHRT) is the number one audio company in the United States, reaching nine out of 10 Americans every month. It consists of three business groups.

With its quarter of a billion monthly listeners, the iHeartMedia Multiplatform Group has a greater reach than any other media company in the U.S. Its leadership position in audio extends across multiple platforms, including more than 860 live broadcast stations in over 160 markets nationwide; its National Sales organization; and the company's live and virtual events business. It also includes Premiere Networks, the industry's largest Networks business, with its Total Traffic and Weather Network (TTWN); and BIN: Black Information Network, the first and only 24/7 national and local all news audio service for the Black community. iHeartMedia also leads the audio industry in analytics, targeting and attribution for its marketing partners with its SmartAudio suite of data targeting and attribution products using data from its massive consumer base.

The iHeartMedia Digital Audio Group includes the company's fast-growing podcasting business -- iHeartMedia is the number one podcast publisher in downloads, unique listeners, revenue and earnings -- as well as its industry-leading iHeartRadio digital service, available across more than 250 platforms and 2,000 devices; the company's digital sites, newsletters, digital services and programs; its digital advertising technology companies; and its audio industry-leading social media footprint.

The company's Audio & Media Services reportable segment includes Katz Media Group, the nation's largest media representation company, and RCS, the world's leading provider of broadcast and webcast software.

Visit iHeartMedia.com for more company information.

Disclaimer

iHeartMedia Inc. published this content on 12 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 March 2021 19:08:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
