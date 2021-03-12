iHeartMedia : Names Nicky Sparrow Senior Vice President of Multicultural Sales

New York, NY - March 12, 2021 - iHeartMedia announced today that Nicky Sparrow has been named iHeartMedia's Senior Vice President of Multicultural Sales for the Markets Group, effective immediately. Sparrow will report to Julie Donohue, President of Multi-Market Partnerships and will be based out of Jacksonville, Florida.

In her new role, Sparrow will be responsible for leading multicultural ad sales revenue for the Markets Group division by leveraging iHeartMedia's unparalleled assets including radio, digital, podcasting and events. Sparrow will apply her deep knowledge of multicultural audiences and strong relationships with multicultural ad agencies and brands to build, drive, influence and execute strategic multicultural initiatives across the iHeartMedia sales organization.

'As the leader in audio, it's important to ensure that our markets represent the growing multicultural communities we all live in and that we continue to reach and connect with diverse audiences,' said Donohue. 'Nicky continues to demonstrate strong leadership skills and with her expansive experience, expertise in sales and vision for creating an innovative, strategic focus on our multicultural audiences, I am fully confident she is the person to lead our multicultural sales efforts.'

'I'm thrilled for this next step in my career,' said Sparrow. 'I've been with iHeartMedia for more than 20 years, and I can't wait to take my experience and strong relationships with partners and advertisers to further deliver and create innovative and effective multicultural opportunities for our consumers that will not only grow our portfolio of assets, but represent and truly connect with our diverse audiences.'

Sparrow is a media veteran with more than 20 years of sales experience, serving in multiple high-level management sales roles across major markets including Jacksonville, New Orleans, Memphis and Tallahassee. She most recently served as the Market President for iHeartMedia Jacksonville where she worked closely with key advertising and marketing partners to create and deliver unique, effective opportunities to reach consumers through iHeartMedia's unmatched assets, including on-air, online, digital assets, personality endorsements and live event integrations. Sparrow began her career at iHeartMedia Mississippi as a sales representative in 1999.

In addition, Sparrow's passion for giving back to her community runs deep. She volunteers as a Presenter at the Media Sales Institute where she speaks and provides mentorship to students at HBCUs discussing how a media sales department works. Sparrow is also a board member for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital as well as on the board of First Tee of North Florida.

