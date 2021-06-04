iHeartMedia : P&G and iHeartMedia Celebrated The Second Annual “Can't Cancel Pride” Hosted By Elvis Duran And Bebe Rexha

Bebe Rexha, Brothers Osborne, Hayley Kiyoko, Jasmine Mans, JoJo Siwa, Kylie Minogue, Leslie Odom Jr., P!NK, Regard, Tate McRae, Troye Sivan, Olly Alexander from Years & Years, Yola and More Among All-Star Performances

Leslie Odom Jr. Performs 'Without You' in a Special Candlelight Moment To Remember The Five-Year Anniversary Of The Pulse Nightclub Massacre

With Notable Appearances From Brandi Carlile, Busy Phillips, Demi Lovato, Dolly Parton, Elton John, Gus Kenworthy, Jennifer Hudson, Karamo Brown and Tan France from Queer Eye, Lil Nas X, Marshmello, Mj Rodriguez, Nina West, Pete and Chasten Buttigieg, Ricky Martin and More

Can't Cancel Pride Available On Demand on The Roku Channel, Revry, iHeartRadio's, YouTube and Facebook Through June 30

New York - June 4, 2021 - P&G and iHeartMedia invited people everywhere to join the second annual 'Can't Cancel Pride,' a virtual relief benefit designed to help raise visibility and funds for the issues that continue to impact the LGBTQ+ community in 2021, including the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Hosted by iHeartMedia on-air personality Elvis Duran and diamond-selling singer-songwriter Bebe Rexha, the one-hour benefit special brought together today's biggest names in culture and entertainment and included performances from Bebe Rexha, Brothers Osborne, Hayley Kiyoko, Jasmine Mans, JoJo Siwa, Kylie Minogue, Leslie Odom Jr., P!NK, Regard, Tate McRae, Troye Sivan, Olly Alexander from Years & Years and Yola- demonstrating that the LGBTQ+ community can celebrate and find joy even through challenging times.

In addition to music, 'Can't Cancel Pride' included special appearances from Brandi Carlile, Busy Phillips, Demi Lovato, Dolly Parton, Elton John, Gus Kenworthy, Jennifer Hudson, Karamo Brown and Tan France from Queer Eye, Lil Nas X, Marshmello, Mj Rodriguez, Nina West, Pete and Chasten Buttigieg, Ricky Martin and more, with support from brands including P&G, Allē by Allergan Aesthetics, Dawn®, General Motors, The Art of Shaving and GilletteLabs®, Bounty®, Charmin®, Jared®, Puffs®, Downy®, Tide®, OLAY® and Tito's Handmade Vodka. Produced by iHeartMedia and P&G, the benefit streamed on The Roku Channel and Revry, iHeartRadio's TikTok, YouTube and Facebook, iHeartRadio's PrideRadio.com, on iHeartMedia Radio Stations Nationwide and the iHeartRadio App, and will be available on demand throughout Pride Month until June 30 via The Roku Channel and Revry, as well as iHeartRadio's YouTube and Facebook.

'Can't Cancel Pride' partnered with The Greater Cincinnati Foundation to administer and distribute financial support raised by the event to LGBTQ+ organizations with a track record of positive impact and support of the LGBTQ+ community, including GLAAD, SAGE, The Trevor Project, the National Black Justice Coalition, CenterLink and OutRight Action International. To raise money for the six participating nonprofits, iHeartMedia will partner with Cameo and participating talent from June 4 through June 11, and donate a portion of proceeds from the personalized videos to benefit the 'Can't Cancel Pride' fund. Learn more at cameo.com.

The benefit special included these special moments:

Dolly Parton welcomed everyone to the 2021 'Can't Cancel Pride' before Troye Sivan with Tate McRae and Regard took the stage to kick off the event with a performance of their song, 'You.'

Before performing hersong 'Hold On,' Yola had a message for viewers: 'Here's to love, resilience and to an era of safety, equality and peace.'

P!NK performed an acoustic version of her song, 'Cover Me In Sunshine,' alongside a guitarist.

Busy Phillips spoke on raising a non-binary child and being a supportive parent: 'All our kids need to know is that we love them for them, and that we're here to support them on their journey. So this PRIDE, my family is sending love to your family and celebrating every stripe of the rainbow.'

Hayley Kiyoko performed her song 'Chance' which debuted during the kick-off of PRIDE month.

Brandi Carlile introduced Olly Alexander from Years & Years who performed 'Starstruck.'

Kylie Minogue danced throughout her performance of 'Dance Floor Darling' alongside backup dancers.

Host, Bebe Rexha delivered a powerful and encouraging message to the community before performing her new single 'Sacrifice.'

Live for the first time ever, Brothers Osborne performed'Younger Me' - an anthem TJ Osborne wrote about coming out.

Before introducing the Pulse nightclub candlelight tribute, Ricky Martin spoke on hate: 'With all the progress we made since the 1969 Stonewall rebellion, we cannot ignore that too many hearts remain full of hate.' He continued, 'But tonight, we're here to out-love hate. We stand strong, and together we call on the power of music to heal and give us hope.'

In a special candlelight moment to remember the five-year anniversary of the Pulse nightclub massacre and the lives that were lost, Leslie Odom Jr. performed 'Without You.'

The show finale featured a special message from Elton John as he honored JoJo Siwa for being a young trailblazer in the community, before she performed a special rendition of her song 'Boomerang.'

In addition, the entire show sought inspiration from the letters in PRIDE symbolizing: Power & Purpose, Respect & Relationships, Individuality & Intersectionality, Dance & Defy, and Equality & Everybody.

Lil Nas X spoke on the 'P' for Power & Purpose in PRIDE: 'We're here to amp up our Power to end discrimination, and our Purpose is doing it right now. We're united in this fight across every intersectional identity, loving every bit of ourselves and taking so much pride in who we are. And we want to keep opening doors for each other.'

Jennifer Hudson spoke on the 'R' for Respect & Relationships in PRIDE: 'On this Pride, we've got to make sure everybody gets the RESPECT they deserve. That's the 'R' I'm about today. When the Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin, sang R.E.S.P.E.C.T - she was singing for and to all of us - the LGBTQI+ community - Black and Brown people, indigenous folks, our AAPI sisters and brothers, immigrants, women, people of all abilities. When Ms. Franklin sang that song, it was a soulful, cracking, unapologetic declaration that we ALL deserve respect. On Pride we celebrate and honor everyone out there who keeps fighting for it.'

Demi Lovato spoke on the 'I' for Individuality & Intersectionality in PRIDE: 'The LGBTQ Community is filled with amazing individuals from every background and ability. Even as individuals we do not stand alone, we connect with everyone… and intersect with so many other communities aligned in the fight for safety and justice. As a queer person, it is very important to me to stand with Black Lives Matter, Black-Trans Lives Matter, Stop AAPI Hate, and other groups that speak truth to power.'

Mj Rodriguez spoke on the 'D' for Dance & Defy in PRIDE: 'Now that we've covered the 'why' of the community with our power and purpose, and the 'who' with our relationships and our intersections, it's time for 'what' we can do. Even in the face of challenges to our very being…we Dance! Through dance, music and creative self-expression, the LGBTQI+ community joyfully defies limitations and expectations, uplifting each other in every single thing that we do.'

Karamo Brown and Tan France from Queer Eye spoke on the 'E' for Equality & Everybody in PRIDE: On behalf of the Fab Five, we're proud to bring you the letter 'E'. This year 'E' stands for Equality...and everybody can do their part to make sure that our community is not only accepted but has equal legal protections,' said Tan. Karamo continued, 'As LGBTQ+ men of color, we want to remind you that no one has justice until we all have justice - no matter your identity, orientation, background or ability. That's why we've got to keep up the fight for the vote, and for the Equality Act.' Tan finished by telling everyone, 'While we're at it, remember that it's beautiful to be you, and it's beautiful to be queer.'

spoke on the 'E' for Equality & Everybody in PRIDE: On behalf of the Fab Five, we're proud to bring you the letter 'E'. This year 'E' stands for Equality...and everybody can do their part to make sure that our community is not only accepted but has equal legal protections,' said Tan. Karamo continued, 'As LGBTQ+ men of color, we want to remind you that no one has justice until we all have justice - no matter your identity, orientation, background or ability. That's why we've got to keep up the fight for the vote, and for the Equality Act.' Tan finished by telling everyone, 'While we're at it, remember that it's beautiful to be you, and it's beautiful to be queer.' Pete and Chasten Buttigieg gave amessage of hope and unity: 'The extraordinary course of events over this past year has made all of us think more deeply about the role each of us must play in the critical shared mission of delivering a more perfect union. We're determined to continue building an America that champions inclusion and opportunity for all, so that any queer person in any neighborhood around the country who's watching and questioning whether they belong knows that the answer is yes, you do belong. It's the beginning of a new season in Washington. The importance of representation in conversations ranging from the global stage to your backyard has never been more clear.'

Additional proud partners of 'Can't Cancel Pride' included Pantene®, Pampers®, Stop & Shop™, GIANT®, Giant®, Hannaford®, Secret®, Crest®, Harris Teeter and Winn Dixie®.

Executive Producers for 'Can't Cancel Pride' are John Sykes, Tom Poleman, Bart Peters, Gayle Troberman and Elvis Duran of iHeartMedia; Casey Patterson for Casey Patterson Entertainment; James Sunderland, Chris Wagner for White Label Productions; and Can't Cancel Pride Co-Founder Brent Miller of P&G. Brittany Mehmedovic serves as Co-Executive Producer for Casey Patterson Entertainment.

