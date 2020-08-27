Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  BURSA MALAYSIA  >  IHH Healthcare    IHH   MYL5225OO007

IHH HEALTHCARE

(IHH)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryNewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

IHH Healthcare : Posted Second Straight Quarterly Loss as Pandemic Hurt Patient Volume

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/27/2020 | 06:14am EDT

By Chester Tay

IHH Healthcare Bhd. posted its second straight quarterly loss in the second quarter ended June 30, as the Covid-19 pandemic caused patients to postpone non-urgent and non-essential treatments and visits to hospitals and healthcare facilities.

Net loss for the April-to-June period was 120.6 million ringgit ($28.9 million), versus a net profit of MYR189.9 million a year ago, the hospital operator said in a stock exchange filing Thursday. IHH's second-quarter revenue dropped 30% from a year earlier to MYR2.56 billion.

For the first half of the year, IHH incurred a net loss of MYR440.4 million, compared with a net profit of MYR274.5 million a year ago, while revenue declined 16% to MYR6.12 billion.

The group expects a slow recovery due to the continued impact of the Covid-19 pandemic for the rest of the year, especially if there are further disruptions from subsequent outbreaks and renewed lockdowns.

Write to Chester Tay at chester.tay@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about IHH HEALTHCARE
06:14aIHH HEALTHCARE : Posted Second Straight Quarterly Loss as Pandemic Hurt Patient ..
DJ
08/24IHH HEALTHCARE : half-yearly earnings release
06/29IHH HEALTHCARE : Swung to 1Q Loss on Subsidiary Goodwill Impairment, Forex Losse..
DJ
06/24IHH HEALTHCARE : quaterly earnings release
03/16Tumble as virus fears drown out Fed relief; Malaysia confirms bear market
RE
03/11Asia's biggest hospital operator offers on-demand coronavirus testing in Mala..
RE
02/28IHH HEALTHCARE BERHAD : 4Q Earnings Plunged on Year
DJ
02/28SHARE BUY BACK - SHARE PURCHASE MAND : :proposed renewal of share buy-back autho..
PU
02/28GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :revaluation of investment properties
PU
02/25SOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Slightly higher as markets stabilise, virus fears linger
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 14 335 M 3 437 M 3 437 M
Net income 2020 704 M 169 M 169 M
Net Debt 2020 5 377 M 1 289 M 1 289 M
P/E ratio 2020 66,5x
Yield 2020 0,55%
Capitalization 47 485 M 11 393 M 11 385 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,69x
EV / Sales 2021 3,13x
Nbr of Employees 55 000
Free-Float 46,1%
Chart IHH HEALTHCARE
Duration : Period :
IHH Healthcare Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IHH HEALTHCARE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 5,92 MYR
Last Close Price 5,41 MYR
Spread / Highest target 21,6%
Spread / Average Target 9,47%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Chi-Keon Kelvin Loh CEO, MD & Non-Independent Executive Director
Mohammed Azlan bin Hashim Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Sim Heng Joo Joe Group Chief Operating Officer
Soon Teck Low Group Chief Financial Officer
Mehmet Ali Aydinlar Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IHH HEALTHCARE-1.10%11 393
AIER EYE HOSPITAL GROUP CO., LTD.64.24%29 915
FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA-21.58%25 926
RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED-9.54%10 848
BANGKOK DUSIT MEDICAL SERVICES0.00%10 260
TOPCHOICE MEDICAL CORPORATION104.33%9 755
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group