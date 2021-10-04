Employee Stock Option/ Share Scheme::ISSUANCE OF SHARES PURSUANT TO ENTERPRISE OPTION SCHEME
Additional Listing Announcement /Subdivision of Shares
IHH HEALTHCARE BERHAD
1. Details of Corporate Proposal
Involve issuance of new
No
type/class of securities ?
Types of corporate proposal
Details of corporate proposal
No. of shares issued under this corporate proposal
Issue price per share ($$)
Par Value($$) (if applicable)
Others
Issuance of shares pursuant to exercise of options under the 2015 Enterprise Option Scheme grant
87,500
Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) 5.6700
Latest issued share capital after the above corporate proposal in the following
Units
8,783,333,963
Issued Share Capital ($$)
Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) 19,873,869,986.820
Listing Date
05 Oct 2021
2. Details of Corporate Proposal
Involve issuance of new
No
type/class of securities ?
Types of corporate proposal
Details of corporate proposal
No. of shares issued under this corporate proposal
Others
Issuance of shares pursuant to exercise of options under the 2018 Enterprise Option Scheme grant
19,000
Issue price per share ($$)
Malaysian Ringgit (MYR)
6.0200
Par Value($$) (if applicable)
Malaysian Ringgit (MYR)
Latest issued share capital after the above corporate proposal in the following
Units
8,783,352,963
Issued Share Capital ($$)
Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) 19,873,984,366.820
Listing Date
05 Oct 2021
Announcement Info
Company Name
IHH HEALTHCARE BERHAD
Stock Name
IHH
Date Announced
04 Oct 2021
Category
Additional Listing Announcement /Subdivision of Shares
Reference Number
ALA-23092021-00018
Sales 2021
16 155 M
3 874 M
3 874 M
Net income 2021
1 302 M
312 M
312 M
Net Debt 2021
4 781 M
1 147 M
1 147 M
P/E ratio 2021
45,2x
Yield 2021
0,81%
Capitalization
58 409 M
13 957 M
14 007 M
EV / Sales 2021
3,91x
EV / Sales 2022
3,54x
Nbr of Employees
65 000
Free-Float
46,4%
Chart IHH HEALTHCARE BERHAD
Technical analysis trends IHH HEALTHCARE BERHAD
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Bullish
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
20
Last Close Price
6,65 MYR
Average target price
6,95 MYR
Spread / Average Target
4,53%
