    IHH   MYL5225OO007

IHH HEALTHCARE BERHAD

(IHH)
Employee Stock Option/ Share Scheme::ISSUANCE OF SHARES PURSUANT TO ENTERPRISE OPTION SCHEME

10/04/2021 | 05:02am EDT
Additional Listing Announcement /Subdivision of Shares

IHH HEALTHCARE BERHAD

1. Details of Corporate Proposal

Involve issuance of new

No

type/class of securities ?

Types of corporate proposal

Details of corporate proposal

No. of shares issued under this corporate proposal

Issue price per share ($$)

Par Value($$) (if applicable)

Others

Issuance of shares pursuant to exercise of options under the 2015 Enterprise Option Scheme grant

87,500

Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) 5.6700

Latest issued share capital after the above corporate proposal in the following

Units

8,783,333,963

Issued Share Capital ($$)

Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) 19,873,869,986.820

Listing Date

05 Oct 2021

2. Details of Corporate Proposal

Involve issuance of new

No

type/class of securities ?

Types of corporate proposal

Details of corporate proposal

No. of shares issued under this corporate proposal

Others

Issuance of shares pursuant to exercise of options under the 2018 Enterprise Option Scheme grant

19,000

Issue price per share ($$)

Malaysian Ringgit (MYR)

6.0200

Par Value($$) (if applicable)

Malaysian Ringgit (MYR)

Latest issued share capital after the above corporate proposal in the following

Units

8,783,352,963

Issued Share Capital ($$)

Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) 19,873,984,366.820

Listing Date

05 Oct 2021

Announcement Info

Company Name

IHH HEALTHCARE BERHAD

Stock Name

IHH

Date Announced

04 Oct 2021

Category

Additional Listing Announcement /Subdivision of Shares

Reference Number

ALA-23092021-00018

Disclaimer

IHH Healthcare Berhad published this content on 04 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2021 09:01:21 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
