General Announcement::CHANGES IN SUBSTANTIAL SHAREHOLDER'S INTEREST PURSUANT TO SECTION 138 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 2016
Changes in Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 of CA 2016)
IHH HEALTHCARE BERHAD
Particulars of substantial Securities Holder
Name
EMPLOYEES PROVIDENT FUND BOARD
Address
Tingkat 19, Bangunan KWSP, Jalan Raja Laut,
Kuala Lumpur
50350 Wilayah Persekutuan
Malaysia.
Company No.
EPF ACT 1991
Nationality/Country of
Malaysia
incorporation
Descriptions (Class)
Ordinary shares
Details of changes
No
Date of change
No of securities
Type of Transaction
Nature of Interest
1
26 Nov 2021
66,800
Disposed
Direct Interest
Name of
Citigroup Nominees (Tempatan) Sdn Bhd [Employees Provident Fund Board]
registered holder
Address of
Level 42, Menara Citibank, 165 Jalan Ampang, 50450 Kuala Lumpur
registered holder
Description of
"Others" Type of
Transaction
2
26 Nov 2021
1,271,800
Disposed
Direct Interest
Name of
Citigroup Nominees (Tempatan) Sdn Bhd [Employees Provident Fund Board
registered holder
(TEMPLETON)]
Address of
Level 42, Menara Citibank, 165 Jalan Ampang, 50450 Kuala Lumpur
registered holder
Description of
"Others" Type of
Transaction
3
26 Nov 2021
36,200
Disposed
Direct Interest
Name of
Citigroup Nominees (Tempatan) Sdn Bhd [Employees Provident Fund Board
registered holder
(ABERDEEN)]
Address of
Level 42, Menara Citibank, 165 Jalan Ampang, 50450 Kuala Lumpur
registered holder
Description of
"Others" Type of
Transaction
Circumstances by reason of
Disposal
which change has occurred
Nature of interest
Direct Interest
Direct (units)
781,399,900
Direct (%)
8.885
Indirect/deemed interest (units)
Indirect/deemed interest (%)
Total no of securities after
781,399,900
change
Date of notice
Date notice received by Listed Issuer
Remarks :
Employees Provident Fund Board [38,442,500 ordinary shares ("OS")]
Citigroup Nominees (Tempatan) Sdn Bhd
Citigroup Nominees (Tempatan) Sdn Bhd [Employees Provident Fund Board] (661,074,900 OS)
Citigroup Nominees (Tempatan) Sdn Bhd [Employees Provident Fund Board (AMUNDI)] (7,654,900 OS)
Citigroup Nominees (Tempatan) Sdn Bhd [Employees Provident Fund Board (AFFIN-HWG)] (12,941,800 OS)
Citigroup Nominees (Tempatan) Sdn Bhd [Employees Provident Fund Board (AM INV)] (2,559,000 OS)
Citigroup Nominees (Tempatan) Sdn Bhd [Employees Provident Fund Board (NOMURA)] (9,926,400 OS)
Citigroup Nominees (Tempatan) Sdn Bhd [Employees Provident Fund Board (CIMB PRI)] (20,599,000 OS)
Citigroup Nominees (Tempatan) Sdn Bhd [Employees Provident Fund Board (TEMPLETON)] (4,301,100 OS)
Citigroup Nominees (Tempatan) Sdn Bhd [Employees Provident Fund Board (ABERDEEN)] (9,047,500 OS)
Citigroup Nominees (Tempatan) Sdn Bhd [Employees Provident Fund Board (ASIANISLAMIC) IC] (5,304,500 OS)
Citigroup Nominees (Tempatan) Sdn Bhd [Employees Provident Fund Board (RHBISLAMIC) IC] (2,933,000 OS)
Citigroup Nominees (Tempatan) Sdn Bhd [Employees Provident Fund Board (F.TEMISLAMIC) IC] (2,188,600 OS)
Citigroup Nominees (Tempatan) Sdn Bhd [Employees Provident Fund Board (ABERISLAMIC) IC] (2,981,700 OS)
Citigroup Nominees (Tempatan) Sdn Bhd [Employees Provident Fund Board (CPIAM EQ) IC] (1,445,000 OS)
Announcement Info
Company Name
IHH HEALTHCARE BERHAD
Stock Name
IHH
Date Announced
01 Dec 2021
Category
Change in the Interest of Substantial Shareholder Pursuant to
Section 138 of CA 2016
Reference Number
CS2-01122021-00041
Disclaimer
IHH Healthcare Berhad published this content on 01 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 December 2021 09:40:03 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
All news about IHH HEALTHCARE BERHAD
Sales 2021
16 382 M
3 898 M
3 898 M
Net income 2021
1 451 M
345 M
345 M
Net Debt 2021
5 141 M
1 223 M
1 223 M
P/E ratio 2021
38,4x
Yield 2021
0,81%
Capitalization
57 868 M
13 748 M
13 768 M
EV / Sales 2021
3,85x
EV / Sales 2022
3,44x
Nbr of Employees
65 000
Free-Float
46,1%
Chart IHH HEALTHCARE BERHAD
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends IHH HEALTHCARE BERHAD
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Bullish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
19
Last Close Price
6,58 MYR
Average target price
7,35 MYR
Spread / Average Target
11,7%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.