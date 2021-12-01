Log in
General Announcement::CHANGES IN SUBSTANTIAL SHAREHOLDER'S INTEREST PURSUANT TO SECTION 138 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 2016

12/01/2021 | 04:41am EST
Changes in Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 of CA 2016)

IHH HEALTHCARE BERHAD

Particulars of substantial Securities Holder

Name

EMPLOYEES PROVIDENT FUND BOARD

Address

Tingkat 19, Bangunan KWSP, Jalan Raja Laut,

Kuala Lumpur

50350 Wilayah Persekutuan

Malaysia.

Company No.

EPF ACT 1991

Nationality/Country of

Malaysia

incorporation

Descriptions (Class)

Ordinary shares

Details of changes

No

Date of change

No of securities

Type of Transaction

Nature of Interest

1

26 Nov 2021

66,800

Disposed

Direct Interest

Name of

Citigroup Nominees (Tempatan) Sdn Bhd [Employees Provident Fund Board]

registered holder

Address of

Level 42, Menara Citibank, 165 Jalan Ampang, 50450 Kuala Lumpur

registered holder

Description of

"Others" Type of

Transaction

2

26 Nov 2021

1,271,800

Disposed

Direct Interest

Name of

Citigroup Nominees (Tempatan) Sdn Bhd [Employees Provident Fund Board

registered holder

(TEMPLETON)]

Address of

Level 42, Menara Citibank, 165 Jalan Ampang, 50450 Kuala Lumpur

registered holder

Description of

"Others" Type of

Transaction

3

26 Nov 2021

36,200

Disposed

Direct Interest

Name of

Citigroup Nominees (Tempatan) Sdn Bhd [Employees Provident Fund Board

registered holder

(ABERDEEN)]

Address of

Level 42, Menara Citibank, 165 Jalan Ampang, 50450 Kuala Lumpur

registered holder

Description of

"Others" Type of

Transaction

Circumstances by reason of

Disposal

which change has occurred

Nature of interest

Direct Interest

Direct (units)

781,399,900

Direct (%)

8.885

Indirect/deemed interest (units)

Indirect/deemed interest (%)

Total no of securities after

781,399,900

change

Date of notice

Date notice received by Listed Issuer

Remarks :

Employees Provident Fund Board [38,442,500 ordinary shares ("OS")]

29 Nov 2021

01 Dec 2021

Citigroup Nominees (Tempatan) Sdn Bhd

  1. Citigroup Nominees (Tempatan) Sdn Bhd [Employees Provident Fund Board] (661,074,900 OS)
  2. Citigroup Nominees (Tempatan) Sdn Bhd [Employees Provident Fund Board (AMUNDI)] (7,654,900 OS)
  3. Citigroup Nominees (Tempatan) Sdn Bhd [Employees Provident Fund Board (AFFIN-HWG)] (12,941,800 OS)
  4. Citigroup Nominees (Tempatan) Sdn Bhd [Employees Provident Fund Board (AM INV)] (2,559,000 OS)
  5. Citigroup Nominees (Tempatan) Sdn Bhd [Employees Provident Fund Board (NOMURA)] (9,926,400 OS)
  6. Citigroup Nominees (Tempatan) Sdn Bhd [Employees Provident Fund Board (CIMB PRI)] (20,599,000 OS)
  7. Citigroup Nominees (Tempatan) Sdn Bhd [Employees Provident Fund Board (TEMPLETON)] (4,301,100 OS)
  8. Citigroup Nominees (Tempatan) Sdn Bhd [Employees Provident Fund Board (ABERDEEN)] (9,047,500 OS)
  9. Citigroup Nominees (Tempatan) Sdn Bhd [Employees Provident Fund Board (ASIANISLAMIC) IC] (5,304,500 OS)
  10. Citigroup Nominees (Tempatan) Sdn Bhd [Employees Provident Fund Board (RHBISLAMIC) IC] (2,933,000 OS)
  11. Citigroup Nominees (Tempatan) Sdn Bhd [Employees Provident Fund Board (F.TEMISLAMIC) IC] (2,188,600 OS)
  12. Citigroup Nominees (Tempatan) Sdn Bhd [Employees Provident Fund Board (ABERISLAMIC) IC] (2,981,700 OS)
  13. Citigroup Nominees (Tempatan) Sdn Bhd [Employees Provident Fund Board (CPIAM EQ) IC] (1,445,000 OS)

Announcement Info

Company Name

IHH HEALTHCARE BERHAD

Stock Name

IHH

Date Announced

01 Dec 2021

Category

Change in the Interest of Substantial Shareholder Pursuant to

Section 138 of CA 2016

Reference Number

CS2-01122021-00041

Disclaimer

IHH Healthcare Berhad published this content on 01 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 December 2021 09:40:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
