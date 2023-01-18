Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. IHI Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    7013   JP3134800006

IHI CORPORATION

(7013)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00:00 2023-01-18 am EST
3790.00 JPY   +3.41%
03:09pGE, IHI to develop ammonia-based low-carbon gas power turbines
RE
01/17Japan's JERA signs ammonia supply MOUs with Yara, CF Industries
RE
2022Japan's Nikkei falls as global chip stocks drop, China COVID worries rise
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

GE, IHI to develop ammonia-based low-carbon gas power turbines

01/18/2023 | 03:09pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The logo of U.S. conglomerate General Electric is pictured at the site of the company's energy branch in Belfort

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - General Electric's turbine manufacturing unit said on Wednesday it had agreed with Japan's IHI Corp to develop gas turbines operating on ammonia to reduce carbon dioxide emissions.

GE and IHI would work to develop technology that would allow some of GE's existing gas turbine products to safely burn 100% ammonia by 2030, the companies each said in separate, almost identical statements on Wednesday.

"We will focus our efforts on satisfying domestic and overseas demand for large-scale ammonia gas turbines, stimulating further demand for fuel ammonia and expanding the fuel ammonia value chain," Hiroshi Ide, president of IHI Corp said.

(Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan; Editing by Bradley Perrett)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY -0.63% 79.9801 Delayed Quote.23.21%
IHI CORPORATION 3.41% 3790 Delayed Quote.-4.68%
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) 0.50% 5729.9 Real-time Quote.2.89%
All news about IHI CORPORATION
03:09pGE, IHI to develop ammonia-based low-carbon gas power turbines
RE
01/17Japan's JERA signs ammonia supply MOUs with Yara, CF Industries
RE
2022Japan's Nikkei falls as global chip stocks drop, China COVID worries rise
RE
2022Japan's Nikkei pressured by drop in chip stocks, China worries
RE
2022Japan's Nikkei inch lower on worries over Fed rate hike impact
RE
2022Japan, Britain and Italy to build jet fighter together
RE
2022Japan, Britain and Italy to build joint jet fighter
RE
2022China, Federal Reserve Outlooks Blunt Tokyo Shares
MT
2022India's first private rocket company looks to slash satellite costs
RE
2022Nikkei little changed, pinned down by rates worry
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on IHI CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 1 351 B 10 544 M 10 544 M
Net income 2023 56 412 M 440 M 440 M
Net Debt 2023 253 B 1 975 M 1 975 M
P/E ratio 2023 10,3x
Yield 2023 2,41%
Capitalization 573 B 4 473 M 4 473 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,61x
EV / Sales 2024 0,56x
Nbr of Employees 28 801
Free-Float 92,4%
Chart IHI CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
IHI Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IHI CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 3 790,00 JPY
Average target price 5 020,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 32,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hiroshi Ide President, CEO & Representative Director
Takeshi Yamada Manager-General Corporate Planning Group
Tsugio Mitsuoka Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Nobuhiko Kubota Executive Officer & GM-Technology Development
Yoshiyuki Nakanishi Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IHI CORPORATION-4.68%4 326
NORDSON CORPORATION2.57%13 835
SUZHOU MAXWELL TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.8.75%11 275
WUXI LEAD INTELLIGENT EQUIPMENT CO.,LTD.8.47%10 148
VALMET OYJ13.59%5 686
TOMRA SYSTEMS ASA12.33%5 566