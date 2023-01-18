GE, IHI to develop ammonia-based low-carbon gas power turbines

GE and IHI would work to develop technology that would allow some of GE's existing gas turbine products to safely burn 100% ammonia by 2030, the companies each said in separate, almost identical statements on Wednesday.

"We will focus our efforts on satisfying domestic and overseas demand for large-scale ammonia gas turbines, stimulating further demand for fuel ammonia and expanding the fuel ammonia value chain," Hiroshi Ide, president of IHI Corp said.

