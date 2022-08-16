IHS : Non-Reliance on Previously Issued Financial Statements - Form 6-K

Non-Reliance on Previously Issued Financial Statements

On August 11, 2022, the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors (the "Audit Committee") of IHS Holding Limited (the "Company"), in consultation with the Company's management ("management"), concluded that (i) the Company's previously issued audited consolidated financial statements as of and for the period ended December 31, 2021 included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 15, 2021 (the "2021 Financial Statements") and (ii) the Company's unaudited consolidated statements as of and for the period ended March 31, 2022 furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 17, 2022 (the "First Quarter 2022 Financial Statements"), should no longer be relied upon because the Company has concluded that an error had occurred in the provisional business combination accounting for the Company's November 2021 acquisition of a 51% controlling interest in Fiberco Soluções de Infraestrutura S.A. (the "I-Systems Acquisition").

Similarly, any press releases, earnings releases, and investor communications describing the Company's financial performance for the above referenced periods should no longer be relied upon.

The adjustments required to 2021 Financial Statements to correct this error will:

a) update the Statement of Financial Position for fiscal year 2021 to correct (i) a $31.9 million overstatement in "Goodwill," (ii) a $30.7 million understatement in "Non-controlling interest," and (iii) a $62.6 million overstatement in "Other Reserves;"

b) update the Consolidated Statement of Loss and Other Comprehensive Income for fiscal year 2021 to correct a $63.5 million overstatement in "Other comprehensive income - Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations" as a result of the entries in section 1(a) above and including a foreign exchange movement on the Non-controlling interest of $0.9 million; and

c) update the Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity for the understatement in "Non-controlling interest," and overstatement in "Other Reserves," described above.

This restatement has no impact on previously reported Revenue, Operating Profit, Loss for the Year, Adjusted EBITDA, Cash from Operations, or Recurring Levered Free Cash Flow, nor does this correction affect the Company's underlying business operations.

The Company intends to release the restated consolidated financial statements for December 31, 2021, through an amended Annual Report on Form 20-F/A on or before August 16, 2022. The Company will also release restated unaudited consolidated statements as of and for the period ended March 31, 2022 as soon as practicable thereafter updating, as relevant, the same items described above.

The Audit Committee has discussed the matters described above with management and PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, the Company's independent registered public accounting firm.

Cautionary statement regarding forward-looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements. We intend such forward-looking statements to be covered by relevant safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements (or their equivalent) of any applicable jurisdiction, including those contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release may be forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "could," "intends," "targets," "projects," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "forecast," "predicts," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, but are not limited to statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, including our plans to file a Form 20-F/A and restated unaudited consolidated statements as of and for the period ended March 31, 2022 and the anticipated adjustments to correct the errors described above. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our business, financial condition and results of operations. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results,