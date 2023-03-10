IHS : Towers Announces Rescheduling of the Release of its Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Results

March 10, 2023: IHS Holding Limited (the "Company") announces today that the release of its results for the three month and full year periods ended December 31, 2022 (the "4Q/FY22 Earnings Results") will be rescheduled to allow additional time to complete its year-end closing procedures relating to the integration of recent acquisitions.

The 4Q/FY22 Earnings Results are now scheduled to be released to the news services and our website at or around 6am ET (11am UK time) on Tuesday, March 28, 2023. Additionally, a conference call and webcast to discuss the 4Q/FY22 Earnings Results will now take place on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at 8.30am ET (1.30pm UK time).

The conference call dial-in numbers are +1 646 307 1963 (U.S./Canada) or +44 20 3481 4247 (UK/International). The call ID is 6083243.

To register for the webcast please click here.

For further information, please contact: [email protected]

Cautionary Language Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that we expect, believe or anticipate will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "could," "intends," "targets," "projects," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "forecast," "predicts," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our business, financial condition and results of operations, and while we believe such information forms a reasonable basis for such statements, such information may be limited or incomplete, and our statements should not be read to indicate that we have conducted an exhaustive inquiry into, or review of, all potentially available relevant information. These statements are inherently uncertain and investors are cautioned not to unduly rely upon these statements. You should read this press release and the documents that we reference in this press release with the understanding that our actual future results, performance and achievements may be materially different from what we expect. Further information on such assumptions, risks and uncertainties is available in our filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, including our annual report on Form 20-F/A. We qualify all of our forward-looking statements by these cautionary statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by applicable law, we do not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, whether as a result of any new information, future events or otherwise.

