IHS : Towers' First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call

May 10, 2023: IHS Holding Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that its financial results for the three month period ended March 31, 2023 (the "1Q23 Earnings Results") are scheduled to be released to the news services and our website at or around 6am ET (11am UK time) on Tuesday, May 23, 2023.

Additionally, a conference call and webcast to discuss the 1Q23 Earnings Results will take place on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at 8.30am ET (13.30pm UK time).

The conference call dial-in numbers are +1 646 307 1963 (U.S./Canada) or +44 20 3481 4247 (UK/International). The call ID is 8940410.



To register for the webcast please click here.

For further information, please contact: [email protected]

