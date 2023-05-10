Advanced search
    IHS   KYG4701H1092

IHS HOLDING LIMITED

(IHS)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-05-09 pm EDT
9.060 USD   -1.95%
IHS : Towers' First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call

05/10/2023 | 05:17am EDT
May 10, 2023: IHS Holding Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that its financial results for the three month period ended March 31, 2023 (the "1Q23 Earnings Results") are scheduled to be released to the news services and our website at or around 6am ET (11am UK time) on Tuesday, May 23, 2023.

Additionally, a conference call and webcast to discuss the 1Q23 Earnings Results will take place on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at 8.30am ET (13.30pm UK time).

The conference call dial-in numbers are +1 646 307 1963 (U.S./Canada) or +44 20 3481 4247 (UK/International). The call ID is 8940410.

To register for the webcast please click here.

For further information, please contact: [email protected]

---ENDS---

Disclaimer

IHS Holding Ltd. published this content on 10 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 May 2023 09:16:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
