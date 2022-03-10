Log in
IHS : Towers' Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call (Timing Updated for Daylight Savings)

03/10/2022 | 12:34pm EST
March 10, 2022: IHS Holding Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that its financial results for the three month and full-year periods ended December 31, 2021 (the "Q4/FY 2021 Results") are scheduled to be released to the news services and our website on or before 6am ET (10am GMT) on Tuesday, March 15, 2022.

Additionally, a conference call to discuss the Q4/FY 2021 Results will take place on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at 8.30am ET (12.30pm GMT).

The conference call dial-in numbers are +1 646 664 1960 (U.S./Canada) or +44 20 3936 2999 (UK/International). The call passcode is 955442.

The webcast will be available, and accessible via the Earnings Materials section of our website.

For further information, please contact: [email protected]

---ENDS---

Disclaimer

IHS Holding Ltd. published this content on 10 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2022 17:33:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
