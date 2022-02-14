Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. IHS Markit Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    INFO   BMG475671050

IHS MARKIT LTD.

(INFO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

CUSTOMERS LOVE THESE USED-CAR DEALERS

02/14/2022 | 08:34am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CENTREVILLE, Va., Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On this Valentine's Day, CARFAX is showing its love to dealers in its third annual Top-Rated Dealer Program. The 2021 CARFAX Top-Rated Dealers received an average of 4.6 stars, out of a possible five.   

"CARFAX has nearly 3.3 million verified customer ratings and reviews," said Gregg Cleary, CARFAX Vice President of Dealer Business. "This isn't an 'everyone gets a trophy situation'; we are recognizing truly the best of the best when it comes to remarkable service and customer care. These dealers are top-rated based solely on verified reviews from their actual customers."

"We can definitely feel the love," said Gary Hu, with Aloha Group. "This is our third year receiving CARFAX Top-Rated Dealer. It's an unparalleled recognition because it carries the weight of the trusted CARFAX brand and it comes from direct customer feedback. We know our team works hard to provide truly exceptional customer service, so this honor helps differentiate us from our competitors."  

This week, CARFAX Top-Rated Dealers around the country are learning that they've been honored. As winners, they have access to a suite of custom CARFAX Top-Rated Dealer digital assets that will help them share their excellent ratings from CARFAX.com in their online presence, including social media using #CARFAXtoprated. 2021 CARFAX Top-Rated Dealers will also be able to show off their recognition to customers on the CARFAX Vehicle History Reports they provide. The highly coveted #GoldenCARFOX will be arriving at winning dealers this spring. 

New this year to the CARFAX Top-Rated Dealer program is The CARFAX 100, an award for dealers who have more than 100 reviews and an average of at least 4.9 stars. The list of this elite group of dealers is set to be released during the NADA Show in Las Vegas March 11-13. 

About CARFAX

CARFAX, part of IHS Markit (NYSE: INFO), helps millions of people every day confidently shop, buy, service and sell used cars with innovative solutions powered by CARFAX vehicle history information. The expert in vehicle history since 1984, CARFAX provides exclusive services like CARFAX Used Car Listings, CARFAX Car Care, CARFAX History-Based Value and the flagship CARFAX® Vehicle History Report™ to consumers and the automotive industry. CARFAX owns the world's largest vehicle history database and is nationally recognized as a top workplace by The Washington Post and Glassdoor.com. Shop, Buy, Service, Sell – Show me the CARFAX™. Based in London, IHS Markit is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/customers-love-these-used-car-dealers-301481184.html

SOURCE CARFAX


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about IHS MARKIT LTD.
08:34aCustomers love these used-car dealers
PR
02/11automotiveMastermind Introduces Product Enhancements to Help Dealers More Effectively M..
PR
02/10CEOs of Ford Motor Company and PG&E Corporation to Speak at CERAWeek by IHS Markit 2022..
BU
02/09Oppenheimer Adjusts S&P Global Price Target to $497 From $540, Maintains Outperform Rat..
MT
02/09Morgan Stanley Adjusts IHS Markit's Price Target to $133 from $140, Maintains Overweigh..
MT
02/09John F. Kerry, US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate to Address CERAWeek by IHS Mar..
BU
02/08News Corp Plans to Sell $500 Million in Senior Notes in Private Offering
MT
02/08S&P Global Posts Higher 4Q Earnings, Revenue
DJ
02/07IHS MARKIT : LNG Imports to Europe Would be Sufficient to Overcome Shutoff of Russia Gas F..
BU
02/03IHS MARKIT : High Costs Sustained by Supply Chain Woes, A Shifting Manufacturing Landscape..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on IHS MARKIT LTD.
More recommendations