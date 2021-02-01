Canadian manufacturing PMI slides to a 6-month low in January

TORONTO, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Canadian factory activity grew at
the slowest pace in six months in January, data showed on
Monday, highlighting challenges to the economy as restrictions
to contain the coronavirus pandemic threaten to slow activity.
The IHS Markit Canada Manufacturing Purchasing Managers'
index (PMI) fell to a seasonally adjusted 54.4 in January, its
lowest since July, from 57.9 in December but remaining well
above the 50 threshold that marks expansion in the sector.
December's reading was the highest level for the PMI since
the survey began in October 2010.
"Latest data signalled another month of expansion in the
Canadian manufacturing sector," Shreeya Patel, an economist at
IHS Markit, said in a statement. "Ongoing restrictions and
border closures continue to pose a threat to exports and factory
operations."
The new orders index fell to 53.6 from 57.2 in December,
while the measure of employment was down to 51.3 from 55.8.
A surge in COVID-19 cases has led to lockdowns in a number
of Canadian provinces. The Bank of Canada expects the economy to
contract in the first quarter after rebounding sharply since the
first wave of the virus in the spring.
Border restrictions and port congestion contributed to
delivery times lengthening for the 17th straight month, with the
suppliers' delivery times index nudging up to 34.0 from 32.7 in
December.
The measure of future output fell to a six-month low of 60.2
from 64.1 but still showing that manufacturers were optimistic
about output levels in the year ahead, hoping restrictions would
ease.
(Reporting by Fergal Smith
Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)