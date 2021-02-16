Log in
IHS Markit Ltd.

IHS MARKIT LTD.

(INFO)
Chip shortage could impact nearly 1 million vehicles of production in first quarter - IHS

02/16/2021 | 02:50pm EST
FILE PHOTO: A car body is moved in a production line at the Volkswagen plant in Wolfsburg

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A shortage of auto semiconductor chips could impact nearly 1 million units of global light vehicle production in the first quarter, data firm IHS Markit said on Tuesday, significantly upping a prior forecast.

The firm on Feb. 3 estimated the issue would impact 672,000 vehicles through March 30. IHS Markit said it still expects the majority of volume can be recovered in the remainder of 2021.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chris Reese)


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 4 582 M - -
Net income 2021 767 M - -
Net Debt 2021 3 738 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 48,8x
Yield 2021 0,79%
Capitalization 37 117 M 37 117 M -
EV / Sales 2021 8,92x
EV / Sales 2022 8,29x
Nbr of Employees 16 000
Free-Float 77,9%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jonathan Gear Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Yaacov Mutnikas Chief Technology Officer & Chief Data Scientist
Sari Granat Chief Administrative Officer & Executive VP
Deborah Doyle McWhinney Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IHS MARKIT LTD.4.19%37 117
EXPERIAN PLC-5.08%33 493
HITHINK ROYALFLUSH INFORMATION NETWORK CO., LTD.28.88%13 305
EUROMONEY INSTITUTIONAL INVESTOR PLC-5.82%1 510
DONNELLEY FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS, INC.32.17%749
WALLSTREET:ONLINE AG86.67%489
