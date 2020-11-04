Consumer Cos Up As Modest Stimulus Bill Seen As Likely -- Consumer Roundup

Shares of retailers and other consumer companies rallied amid hopes that the divided U.S. Congress would soon pass a stimulus bill, albeit a smaller one than previously anticipated.

Even a modest bill would likely give a jolt to consumer spending, and include some support for hard-hit services businesses.

Economic data were mixed. Private data firm IHS Markit said its US Services PMI Business Activity Index registered 56.9 in October, the quickest pace of expansion since April 2015, and up from 54.6 in September. Separately, the ADP National Employment Report said the nonfarm private sector in the U.S. created 365,000 jobs in October, suggesting a slowdown in payroll gains.

Pet-supply retailer Pet Valu, buckling under the pressure of restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic, plans to close its nearly 360 stores and warehouses in the U.S.

