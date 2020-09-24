Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  IHS Markit Ltd.    INFO   BMG475671050

IHS MARKIT LTD.

(INFO)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 09/23 04:10:00 pm
76.73 USD   -2.43%
09/23Dow Industrials Fall More Than 500 Points
DJ
09/23Tech Shares Lead Stocks Lower -- Update
DJ
09/23Tech Shares Lead Stocks Lower
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

French business confidence grew in September despite COVID resurgence

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/24/2020 | 03:08am EDT

French business confidence rose in September to its highest level since just before the coronavirus outbreak, despite a resurgence of new cases in recent weeks, a monthly survey showed on Thursday.

The official statistics agency, INSEE, said its business confidence index rose to 92 from August's 90, reaching its highest level since February, before France went into a two- month lockdown to contain the outbreak, plunging the economy deep into recession.

The closely watched index for the industrial sector improved particularly sharply, jumping to 96 from 92, exceeding the average expectations in a Reuters poll for a reading of 95. The index for the bigger services sector rose to 95 from 93.

The improvement comes even though the government has had no choice but to increase restrictions on gatherings in the face of a surge in new COVID-19 cases to record levels.

It also contrasts with another survey from IHS Markit, which showed that private sector activity slowed in September to a four-month low on weaker-than-expected services activity.

(Reporting by Leigh Thomas, editing by Larry King)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about IHS MARKIT LTD.
09/23Dow Industrials Fall More Than 500 Points
DJ
09/23Tech Shares Lead Stocks Lower -- Update
DJ
09/23Tech Shares Lead Stocks Lower
DJ
09/23Tech Shares Lead Stocks Lower
DJ
09/23U.S. business activity slows, house price inflation accelerates
RE
09/23Tech Shares Lead Stocks Lower
DJ
09/23U.S. Economy Continues Steady Recovery in September, Business Surveys Show --..
DJ
09/23IHS MARKIT : Faltering Service Sector Weighs on Global Recovery as Infections Ri..
DJ
09/23U.S. Business Activity Expansion Pace Steadies in September -- IHS Markit
DJ
09/23Stock Futures Point to Second Day of Gains
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 4 292 M - -
Net income 2020 842 M - -
Net Debt 2020 4 679 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 36,5x
Yield 2020 0,88%
Capitalization 30 447 M 30 447 M -
EV / Sales 2020 8,18x
EV / Sales 2021 7,59x
Nbr of Employees 15 500
Free-Float 76,9%
Chart IHS MARKIT LTD.
Duration : Period :
IHS Markit Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IHS MARKIT LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 83,89 $
Last Close Price 76,73 $
Spread / Highest target 18,6%
Spread / Average Target 9,33%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,77%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jonathan Gear Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Yaacov Mutnikas Chief Technology Officer & Chief Data Scientist
Michael Ferreira Vice President-Information Technology
Deborah Doyle McWhinney Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IHS MARKIT LTD.1.83%30 447
EXPERIAN PLC17.32%34 193
HITHINK ROYALFLUSH INFORMATION NETWORK CO., LTD.42.43%12 355
EUROMONEY INSTITUTIONAL INVESTOR PLC-37.40%1 089
DONNELLEY FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS, INC.10.12%390
WALLSTREET:ONLINE AG65.49%173
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group