Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. IHS Markit Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    INFO   BMG475671050

IHS MARKIT LTD.

(INFO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

IHS Markit : Brand Loyalty Among US Auto Consumers Drops to Six-Year Low, According to IHS Markit

08/27/2021 | 08:08am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Brand loyalty among U.S. consumers for new vehicles dropped to a six-year low in June, according to new analysis from IHS Markit (NYSE: INFO). Analysis of new vehicle registration data through June indicates that the overall brand loyalty rate of 51 percent in the U.S. market is the lowest since August 2015. This decline in loyalty is inevitably due, at least in part, to the major declines in dealer inventory stemming from the global microchip shortage.

Year over year, IHS Markit new vehicle registration data indicates that brand loyalty in the U.S. fell by 1.7 percentage points (PP) to 51 percent in June (vs. June 2020). This follows a 2.5 PP drop year-over-year in May and a 2.8 PP decline in April. The aggregated three-month brand loyalty in 2021 was 51.6 percent, down from 54 percent a year ago and 54.1 percent two years ago.

While consumers are changing brands, body style loyalty remains strong, increasing slightly -- national overall body style loyalty rose 1.1 percentage points in June (year-over-year) to 55.5 percent.

The three dominant body styles, including sedan, pickup, and sport utility, all experienced loyalty improvements, with sedan up 2.4 percentage points, pickup up half a percentage point, and SUVs up 0.3 percentage points. These three body styles accounted for 90 percent of all new vehicle retail transactions in the first six months of the year.

“Households with a pickup in the garage like the concept of a pickup, and therefore will acquire another one,” said Tom Libby, associate director of loyalty and industry analysis at IHS Markit, “But their likelihood of staying loyal to the brand of their pickup has diminished.”

The propensity of a household with a pickup in the garage to acquire another pickup has risen slightly to 50.8 percent, but the household’s loyalty to the brand of the pickup in the garage has dropped 3 PP to 53.3 percent in the past year. Again, it is likely inventory is playing a role, as the industry has encountered recent lows not experienced in quite some time.

These shifts indicate that there are both risks and opportunities for OEMs and their marketing teams in today’s new vehicle marketplace. “Obviously a major risk is that due to lack of inventory, a brand’s existing owners now are more likely to defect to another brand than they have been in quite a while,” said Libby. “One approach to minimizing defections would be to offer lease extensions to existing lessees. Regarding opportunities, brands can conquest competitors through enticing marketing messages focused on a brand’s or model’s differential advantages.”

IHS Markit Loyalty Methodology

Loyalty is determined when a household that owns a new vehicle returns to market and purchases or leases another new vehicle of the same make, model or manufacturer. The newly acquired vehicle is either a replacement or an addition to the household fleet.

IHS Markit has been tracking automotive loyalty for more than 25 years and is relied upon by major automakers and their marketing partners to effectively manage owner loyalty and conquest efforts through in-depth research and analysis of automotive shopping behaviors, related market influencers and conquest and retention strategies.

About IHS Markit (www.ihsmarkit.com)

IHS Markit (NYSE: INFO) is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions for the major industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company delivers next-generation information, analytics and solutions to customers in business, finance and government, improving their operational efficiency and providing deep insights that lead to well-informed, confident decisions. IHS Markit has more than 50,000 business and government customers, including 80 percent of the Fortune Global 500 and the world’s leading financial institutions. Headquartered in London, IHS Markit is committed to sustainable, profitable growth.

Automotive offerings and expertise at IHS Markit span every major market and the entire automotive value chain—from product planning to marketing, sales and the aftermarket. For additional information, please visit www.ihsmarkit.com/automotive or email automotive@ihsmarkit.com.

IHS Markit is a registered trademark of IHS Markit Ltd. and/or its affiliates. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners © 2021 IHS Markit Ltd. All rights reserved.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about IHS MARKIT LTD.
08:08aIHS MARKIT : Brand Loyalty Among US Auto Consumers Drops to Six-Year Low, Accord..
BU
08/25IHS MARKIT : Engineering and Construction Costs Continue to Rise in August, IHS ..
PU
08/24US Stocks Extend Gains on Pfizer Vaccine Approval, Strong Earnings
MT
08/24DJ INDUSTRIAL : Daily Roundup of Key US Economic Data for Aug. 24
MT
08/24Gold firms above $1,800 on bets virus spike will delay Fed tapering
RE
08/24PFIZER : Stocks higher on Wall Street, hovering near records
AQ
08/24Delta blow knocks wind out of Asia's economic recovery
RE
08/23Gold hovers above $1,800 as early taper expectations cool
RE
08/23Dollar slips after last week's climb as data eases tapering fears
RE
08/23S&P GLOBAL : UK's Competition and Markets Authority Investigating S&P Global, IH..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on IHS MARKIT LTD.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 4 660 M - -
Net income 2021 735 M - -
Net Debt 2021 4 082 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 64,9x
Yield 2021 0,67%
Capitalization 47 459 M 47 459 M -
EV / Sales 2021 11,1x
EV / Sales 2022 10,3x
Nbr of Employees 16 000
Free-Float 76,7%
Chart IHS MARKIT LTD.
Duration : Period :
IHS Markit Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IHS MARKIT LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 119,06 $
Average target price 125,56 $
Spread / Average Target 5,46%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jonathan Gear Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Yaacov Mutnikas Chief Technology Officer & Chief Data Scientist
Sari Granat Chief Administrative Officer & Executive VP
Deborah Doyle McWhinney Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IHS MARKIT LTD.32.54%47 459
EXPERIAN PLC14.66%39 839
HITHINK ROYALFLUSH INFORMATION NETWORK CO., LTD.-9.54%9 301
OPEN LENDING CORPORATION2.26%4 511
EUROMONEY INSTITUTIONAL INVESTOR PLC0.75%1 593
BOA VISTA SERVIÇOS S.A.-2.85%1 238