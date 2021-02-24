Log in
IHS Markit : Ocean Freight Rates Drive Engineering and Construction Costs Higher in February, IHS Markit says

02/24/2021 | 10:09am EST
Ocean Freight Rates Drive Engineering and Construction Costs Higher in February, IHS Markit says

Headline materials and labor prices continue to increase as industry rebounds from COVID-19 induced recession

February 24, 2021


WASHINGTON, D.C. (February 24, 2021) - Engineering and Construction costs increased for the fourth consecutive month in February, according to IHS Markit (NYSE: INFO) and the Procurement Executives Group (PEG). February's headline IHS Markit PEG Engineering and Construction Cost Index came in at 68.2. The materials and equipment portion of the index reached 74.8, up 5.1 points from the previous month, notching the third straight month of reported price increases. The subcontractor labor index came in at 52.7.

Survey participants witnessed price escalations for all categories under the materials and equipment sub-index for the second month in a row; January marked the first time all categories had reported increases since July 2018. Copper prices continued to increase, recording the eighth consecutive month of increases. The carbon steel pipe price index rose to a figure of 78.6 in February, up from 70 in January. Fabricated structural steel prices rose as well, from a score of 70 to 71.4. Transformer prices recorded their third straight price increase, returning to a level above 60 at 66.7. Ocean freight from both Europe and Asia to the United States also continued to see increases, notching the sixth straight month of price increases.

'Containerized spot rates along Asia to the United States routes remain elevated compared to last year and are not likely to return to pre-pandemic levels in 2021,' said Tal Dickstein, senior economist at IHS Markit. 'Pandemic consumption behaviors and a decrease in the production of containers last year resulted in a sharp drop in the availability of boxes even for carriers that had been stocking up prior to the pandemic. Asymmetric pandemic conditions caused container shortages and port congestions, further delaying ships and container movement, adding a premium on space when available.'

The sub-index for current subcontractor labor costs came in at 52.7 in February, slightly higher than January's index figure of 51.1. According to survey responses, labor costs only rose in the Southern region of the United States. Labor costs remained flat throughout most of the remaining United States and throughout all regions of Canada.

The six-month headline expectations for future construction costs index registered 76.6 in February, displaying respondents' expectations of continued price increases through the first half of 2021. Both sub-indexes reflected this sentiment, with the materials and equipment sub-index totaling 78.0 this month. The six-month expectations index for sub-contractor labor recorded a reading of 73.4 in February, with labor costs still expected to increase in all regions of the United States and Canada.

Most survey responders did not report any shortages for materials and equipment but noted shipping constraints.

To learn more about the IHS Markit PEG Engineering and Construction Cost Index or to obtain the latest published insight, please click here.

####

About IHS Markit (www.ihsmarkit.com)

IHS Markit (NYSE: INFO) is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions for the major industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company delivers next-generation information, analytics and solutions to customers in business, finance and government, improving their operational efficiency and providing deep insights that lead to well-informed, confident decisions. IHS Markit has more than 50,000 business and government customers, including 80 percent of the Fortune Global 500 and the world's leading financial institutions. Headquartered in London, IHS Markit is committed to sustainable, profitable growth.

IHS Markit is a registered trademark of IHS Markit Ltd. and/or its affiliates. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners © 2020 IHS Markit Ltd. All rights reserved.

If you prefer not to receive news releases from IHS Markit, please email katherine.smith@ihsmarkit.com. To read our privacy policy, click here.

News Media Contact:

Kate Smith

Press Team

IHS Markit

press@ihsmarkit.com

+1 781 301 9311

katherine.smith@ihsmarkit.com

