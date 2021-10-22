Log in
    INFO   BMG475671050

IHS MARKIT LTD.

(INFO)
  Report
IHS Markit : Why the Supply Chain Crunch Will Continue Into 2022

10/22/2021 | 05:44pm EDT
Why the Supply Chain Crunch Will Continue Into 2022

October 22, 2021


By Daniel Yergin and Peter Tirschwell
Washington Post

Excerpt and link to the full article follows

Last week, President Biden assumed the unofficial title of supply-chain manager in chief. He proposed a "90-day sprint" to try to untangle the gigantic snags in global trade that, as of Thursday, had forced 79 container ships to anchor off the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, an all-time record. With no berths available, they were unable to unload cargo with a combined value of almost $8 billion, according to industry sources and our organization's proprietary data.

Biden's fixes are limited. The Great Supply Chain Disruption has been more than a year in the making (last October the first three container ships idled off the Los Angeles-Long Beach port complex), and the supply chain mess will almost certainly continue deep into 2022.

The president's alarm is justified. Supply chain woes are snarling the U.S. economy and stoking inflation. Factories are temporarily shutting down, manufacturers delaying deliveries, agricultural exporters losing overseas markets, retailers struggling with empty shelves and consumers worrying whether orders will arrive by Christmas.

The Biden administration brokered a deal to have the Los Angeles-Long Beach port complex - the nation's largest - operate around the clock, rather than its usual 16-hour days, and obtained agreements from some major importers to pick up containers in the middle of the night.

That's a move in the right direction, but it's a small step: The initial agreement with shippers covers less than 5 percent of the containers moving through the complex….

Read the full article here: https://wapo.st/2XCoyqF

News powered by iR Direct -
Copyright © 2021 Issuer Direct Corporation.
All Rights Reserved.

Disclaimer

IHS Markit Ltd. published this content on 22 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 October 2021 21:43:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 4 623 M - -
Net income 2021 715 M - -
Net Debt 2021 4 156 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 69,8x
Yield 2021 0,64%
Capitalization 49 588 M 49 588 M -
EV / Sales 2021 11,6x
EV / Sales 2022 11,1x
Nbr of Employees 16 000
Free-Float 76,7%
Managers and Directors
Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jonathan Gear Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Yaacov Mutnikas Chief Technology Officer & Chief Data Scientist
Sari Granat Chief Administrative Officer & Executive VP
Deborah Doyle McWhinney Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IHS MARKIT LTD.38.41%49 588
EXPERIAN PLC18.58%41 481
HITHINK ROYALFLUSH INFORMATION NETWORK CO., LTD.-5.45%9 805
OPEN LENDING CORPORATION-0.86%4 374
EUROMONEY INSTITUTIONAL INVESTOR PLC-0.38%1 585
DONNELLEY FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS, INC.121.04%1 261