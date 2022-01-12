Log in
IHS Markit to Release Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results on Friday, January 21, 2022

01/12/2022
IHS Markit (NYSE: INFO), a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions, will release financial results for fourth quarter and fiscal year 2021 via news release on Friday, January 21, 2022 at 7:00 a.m. EST.

IHS Markit will not hold an earnings call webcast following the results due to the expected closing of the merger between IHS Markit and S&P Global in calendar first quarter 2022.

To access the news release and supplemental information for fourth quarter and fiscal year 2021, please visit the IHS Markit investor website at https://investor.ihsmarkit.com on January 21, 2022 after 7:00 am EST. The news release and supplemental information will be available on the IHS Markit investor website for one year.

About IHS Markit (www.ihsmarkit.com)

IHS Markit (NYSE: INFO) is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions for the major industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company delivers next-generation information, analytics and solutions to customers in business, finance and government, improving their operational efficiency and providing deep insights that lead to well-informed, confident decisions. IHS Markit has more than 50,000 business and government customers, including 80 percent of the Fortune Global 500 and the world's leading financial institutions. Headquartered in London, IHS Markit is committed to sustainable, profitable growth.

IHS Markit is a registered trademark of IHS Markit Ltd. and/or its affiliates. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners © 2022 IHS Markit Ltd. All rights reserved.


© Business Wire 2022
