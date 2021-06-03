Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. IHS Markit Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    INFO   BMG475671050

IHS MARKIT LTD.

(INFO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

India's services activity shrank in May on lockdowns, job cuts quicken

06/03/2021 | 01:11am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A waiter walks past tables that have been blocked to maintain social distancing at restaurant after they reopened amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Mumbai

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Activity in India's dominant services industry contracted in May for the first time in eight months as strict lockdowns to curb the second wave of COVID-19 dampened demand, prompting firms to cut jobs at the fastest pace since October, a private survey showed.

Despite a recent slowdown in reported infections, the South Asian nation is still recording well over 100,000 cases and over 3,000 deaths per day, forcing most provinces to keep tight restrictions on business activity in place.

The Nikkei/IHS Markit Services Purchasing Managers' Index fell to a nine-month low of 46.4 in May from 54.0 in April, sliding below the 50-level that separates growth from contraction for the first time in eight months.

Overall demand contracted at the sharpest rate since August, with foreign demand shrinking at the fastest pace since November.

"While PMI data released at the start of the month showed that the manufacturing industry managed to keep its head above water in May, the service sector struggled as the pandemic escalated," noted Pollyanna De Lima, economics associate director at IHS Markit.

"The intensification of the COVID-19 crisis and associated restrictions suppressed domestic and international demand for Indian services."

Although Asia's third-largest economy grew at an annual pace of 1.6% during the first three months of 2021, just before the devastating second wave of COVID-19 hit, economists are pessimistic about this quarter's growth prospects.

Services firms intensified their job cutting spree last month, laying off workers at the fastest pace since October, bad news for a labour market that has already seen millions thrown out of work in the past year.

A decline in business expectations to its lowest in nine months may lead firms to reduce payrolls further in coming months.

Input costs continued to surge, but firms were only able to pass some of the increase to customers due to weakening demand.

Despite an expansion in manufacturing activity, albeit at the slowest pace in 10 months, the contraction in services activity led an overall composite index to decline to a nine-month low of 48.1 in May, from 55.4 in April.

(Reporting by Indradip Ghosh; Editing by Kim Coghill)


© Reuters 2021
All news about IHS MARKIT LTD.
12:12aHANG SENG  : Hong Kong Business Activity Speeds Up in May on Relaxed COVID-19 Re..
MT
06/02S&P/ASX 200  : Australia's Services Sector Activity Eases in May
MT
06/02NIKKEI 225  : Japan's Services Activity Contracts at Slowest Pace Since February..
MT
06/02SHANGHAI STOCK EXCHANGE B SHARES IND : China's Services Activity Growth Retreats..
MT
06/02China Services-Sector Gauge Fell in May
DJ
06/02SET  : ASEAN Factory Activity Growth Ebbs Slightly in May on Supply Chain Constr..
MT
06/02Indonesia Manufacturing PMI Peaks Again in May
MT
06/02SET  : ASEAN Factory Activity Growth Retreats From Near Seven-Year High in May
MT
06/02Indonesia's Factory Activity Accelerates in May as Output, New Orders Reach R..
MT
06/01CHINA'S FACTORY ACTIVITY SPEEDS UP T : Caixin-Markit Survey Shows
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 4 604 M - -
Net income 2021 763 M - -
Net Debt 2021 4 020 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 55,3x
Yield 2021 0,75%
Capitalization 42 028 M 42 028 M -
EV / Sales 2021 10,0x
EV / Sales 2022 9,30x
Nbr of Employees 16 000
Free-Float 81,9%
Chart IHS MARKIT LTD.
Duration : Period :
IHS Markit Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IHS MARKIT LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 115,89 $
Last Close Price 105,46 $
Spread / Highest target 21,4%
Spread / Average Target 9,89%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,18%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jonathan Gear Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Yaacov Mutnikas Chief Technology Officer & Chief Data Scientist
Sari Granat Chief Administrative Officer & Executive VP
Deborah Doyle McWhinney Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IHS MARKIT LTD.17.40%42 028
EXPERIAN PLC-1.66%34 975
HITHINK ROYALFLUSH INFORMATION NETWORK CO., LTD.-3.69%9 990
OPEN LENDING CORPORATION12.41%4 966
EUROMONEY INSTITUTIONAL INVESTOR PLC-1.50%1 611
BOA VISTA SERVIÇOS S.A.-20.87%1 055