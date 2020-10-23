Pandemic curbs bonds and tax measures on U.S. ballots

CHICAGO, Oct 23 (Reuters) - U.S. states and local
governments, wary of assuming new debt even as the COVID-19
pandemic blows holes in their budgets, have a far lower total
dollar amount of bonds riding on the Nov. 3 general election
than they did four years ago.
Shutdowns and stay-at-home orders to halt the coronavirus'
spread also cut down on the number of tax measures by making the
process for putting proposals on ballots more difficult.
About $52.7 billion of bonds to fund capital projects are up
for a vote nationwide, down from $70 billion in 2016's
presidential election and $76.5 billion in 2018's mid-term
election, according to IHS Markit data.
"It is an uncertain environment to take forward large
capital projects," said Dan Hartman, head of PFM Financial
Advisors' financial advisory practice.
Moody's Analytics has projected states and local governments
face a collective $450 billion budget shortfall through fiscal
2022 due to economic fallout from the pandemic.
Tom Kozlik, head of municipal strategy and credit at Hilltop
Securities, said the pursuit of new bond authorization fell
despite temptingly low yields in the $3.9 trillion U.S.
municipal bond market.
"We typically have seen high levels of bond approvals during
presidential elections, but this election cycle is much
different because of the generally negative economic
circumstances," he said.
Still, the virus is popping up as part of the argument to
sway voters to approve new debt that is on the ballot.
Advocates for a $5.5 billion California general obligation
bond measure for the state's Institute for Regenerative Medicine
highlighted the virus among the diseases targeted by its stem
cell research efforts that would be able to continue with the
new funding.
The Los Angeles School District, which has the largest bond
issue this election at $7 billion mainly to fund an ongoing
construction and modernization program, would tap some proceeds
for air quality and other systems and structures to help keep
students safe from the virus when they return to the classroom,
according to Superintendent Austin Beutner.
"COVID has brought a new standard and a new set of needs for
sure and my hope is many in the community understand it costs
money to do it right and we will do it right," he said.
California schools and governments account for the biggest
share of bonds this election at $20.7 billion, followed by Texas
at $10.9 billion.
The number of tax measures is also low, according to Jared
Walczak, the Tax Foundation's vice president of state projects.
"The pandemic cut legislative sessions short, which may have
reduced the number of legislatively referred measures on the
ballot this year, and made signature gathering difficult if not
impossible, significantly cutting into the number of
voter-initiated ballot measures certified this year," he said.
In Illinois, which was already in poor fiscal shape before
projecting big revenue losses due to the virus, a well-financed
battle is raging over a constitutional amendment to replace the
state's flat income tax with graduated rates. The move would
allow the state to tax high earners more, raising about $3.1
billion annually.
Higher income taxes for the wealthy is also on the ballot in
Arizona, where the projected $827 million in additional revenue
would largely go toward classroom hiring and boosting teacher
salaries.
Colorado voters will decide whether to cut the state's flat
income tax rate to 4.55% from 4.63%, retroactive to Jan. 1,
2020.
Arizona, Montana, New Jersey, and South Dakota would be able
to generate new tax revenue from the sale of marijuana if voters
legalize its recreational use by adults.
(Reporting by Karen Pierog; Editing by Alden Bentley and Tom
Brown)